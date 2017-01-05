autoevolution

2019 W167 GLE-Class Prototype Joined by W166 for Testing

 
5 Jan 2017, 17:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The automotive press has been bathed by this prototype for many months. Is this the GLB, based on a FWD platform, or is this the replacement for the GLE?
The camo is weird, the proportions are off, and Mercedes might even have paid off God to play with the light. But the charade ends today because there is absolutely no reason why the ML-derived GLE old time should be testing with a brother of the GLE.

If we combine this footage with autoevolution's spy video, shot in Spain in December, we come to the conclusion that this is still an early test mule. It's got fender flares and taillights that are glue on top of the bodywork, like an 80s pop star with shoulder pads.


There's a design element connecting these two generations of the GLE-Class, the third side window shape, which is a Mercedes calling card in the SUV segment. But the W167 has no roof rails and an odd tapering of the trunk area, similar to the Range Rover Coupe prototype.

The next GLE will ride on the MHA platform, short for Modular High Architecture and specially designed for off-roaders. This platform is closely related to the MRA, so the GLE has more than just a letter in common with the E-Class.

Powertrains should also be similar to the E-Class, with a pinch of S-Class facelift on top. While some people will be perfectly happy with the CLE 250 d or whatever four-banger Mercedes decided to offer, a three-pointer is best enjoyed with six or eight cylinders. Plug-ins and even pure EVs are also possible but don't expect those to be available too soon.

The SUC craze shows no signs of slowing down, so the GLE Coupe will continue to trouble the X5, probably packing a 600+ horsepower 4-liter in the AMG. Maybe that will have drift mode too!

mercedes-benz gle-class GLE-Class Mercedes-Benz spy video spyshots
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74