2019 W167 GLE-Class Prototype Joined by W166 for Testing

The automotive press has been bathed by this prototype for many months. Is this the GLB, based on a FWD platform, or is this the replacement for the GLE?





If we combine this footage with





There's a design element connecting these two generations of the GLE-Class, the third side window shape, which is a Mercedes calling card in the SUV segment. But the W167 has no roof rails and an odd tapering of the trunk area, similar to the Range Rover Coupe prototype.



The next GLE will ride on the MHA platform, short for Modular High Architecture and specially designed for off-roaders. This platform is closely related to the MRA, so the GLE has more than just a letter in common with the E-Class.



Powertrains should also be similar to the E-Class, with a pinch of S-Class facelift on top. While some people will be perfectly happy with the CLE 250 d or whatever four-banger Mercedes decided to offer, a three-pointer is best enjoyed with six or eight cylinders. Plug-ins and even pure EVs are also possible but don't expect those to be available too soon.



The SUC craze shows no signs of slowing down, so the GLE Coupe will continue to trouble the X5, probably packing a 600+ horsepower 4-liter in the AMG . Maybe that will have drift mode too!



The camo is weird, the proportions are off, and Mercedes might even have paid off God to play with the light. But the charade ends today because there is absolutely no reason why the ML-derived GLE old time should be testing with a brother of the GLE.If we combine this footage with autoevolution's spy vide o, shot in Spain in December, we come to the conclusion that this is still an early test mule. It's got fender flares and taillights that are glue on top of the bodywork, like an 80s pop star with shoulder pads.There's a design element connecting these two generations of the GLE-Class, the third side window shape, which is a Mercedes calling card in thesegment. But the W167 has no roof rails and an odd tapering of the trunk area, similar to the Range Rover Coupe prototype.The next GLE will ride on the MHA platform, short for Modular High Architecture and specially designed for off-roaders. This platform is closely related to the MRA, so the GLE has more than just a letter in common with the E-Class.Powertrains should also be similar to the E-Class, with a pinch of S-Class facelift on top. While some people will be perfectly happy with the CLE 250 d or whatever four-banger Mercedes decided to offer, a three-pointer is best enjoyed with six or eight cylinders. Plug-ins and even pure EVs are also possible but don't expect those to be available too soon.The SUC craze shows no signs of slowing down, so the GLE Coupe will continue to trouble the X5, probably packing a 600+ horsepower 4-liter in the. Maybe that will have drift mode too!