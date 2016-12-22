autoevolution

2019 Toyota Corolla Might Get BMW Engines, Rumors Say

 
This is a hideous story, backed only by screenshots from Japanese magazines we're not allowed to show. But it seems that local media believes the alliance between these two major automakers could result in the 2019 Corolla using BMW engines.
A Japanese-designed powered by German engineering sounds like the wet dream of every car buyer... or the worst nightmare, depending on how you look at it. Of course, that's what the Supra is going to be like, and there's no comparing the two.

But the odd thing is that the Corolla is not one car, but many. The Japanse model is smaller, and the European and US models have different designs. What's more, the Auris is called a Corolla in some markets.

Previous reports said that Toyota had a whole lineup of mills planned for its famous sedan named after the Spanish word for crown: a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol, the 8NR-FTS 1.2 turbocharged petrol, 1.8L VVT-i petrol engine along with a 1.5L Hybrid powertrain as well. Presumably, that last one is for the Japanese.

We are going to go out on a limb and suggest Toyota isn't going to use the 2-liter turbo from the MINI JCW. It's not cool enough for them. Instead, the 2-liter diesel would be a much better fit. Most European buyers of the Corolla are older gentlemen who value reliability and space.

Even though Toyota keep saying that it's okay with using just hybrids, sales might be suffering in particular markets. BMW already supplies 2-liter diesels for the Verso and Avensis.

It might also be worth pointing out how many engines Renault-Nissan shares with Mercedes. There's the 2-liter turbo in nearly every Infiniti model, the 1.5-liter dCi found in the A-Class and its sister cars with plans to expand the partnership.

As emissions regulations are getting tougher, it's rumored that Audi will not develop another big V8 and Land Rover is going back to using BMW engines too.
