Let's face it: Mercedes-Benz has been guilty of a little Auding lately, and by that we mean scaling its models without too many alterations resulting in different sized clones populating various segments.





The good news is that the 2019



Of course, as we've mentioned before, the CLE will be all about the lights. After the current model's facelift introduced the MULTIBEAM LED intelligent headlights, the new generation will bring a new technology called "Digital Light."



The 168-LEDs



Since taking spy videos or images at night would be impossible, we haven't had the chance of seeing the Digital Lights in action, but we're told they are going to be spectacular. Imagine having two very powerful video projectors instead of your headlights, with the ability to flood the road surface with an infinity of high-definition patterns.



The system uses over a million micro-mirrors which give it the kind of resolution that would have made computer displays from ten years ago jealous. This opens up a multitude of possibilities, from the silly (having a software that enables you to project images on the road) to the very useful (wrapping the light around other motorists with unprecedented precision).



The



Leaving, the brilliant 4.0-liter V8 engine out of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLE's plans would be strange as it would mean no AMG version for the four-door coupe, but it all depends on what Mercedes-Benz wants to do with the future CLS.



The brand's three main sedans - the C-, E-, and S-Class - are so similar, you need a reference point of known size to tell which is which. Admittedly, they all look great, which is probably Mercedes-Benz's saving grace, but you get the feeling a bit more variation wouldn't have hurt.The good news is that the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLE (former CLS ) looks like the car to break this trend. The bad news, however, is that it won't so much break it, as just ding it a little. Given how the rest of the lineup presents itself, though, that should be just enough to make the CLS' successor stand out like a pink-wearing ballerina in a rugby match.Of course, as we've mentioned before, the CLE will be all about the lights. After the current model's facelift introduced the MULTIBEAM LED intelligent headlights, the new generation will bring a new technology called "Digital Light."The 168-LEDs MULTIBEAM system was impressive enough, but Mercedes-Benz is about to take things to another level. While Audi and BMW toy around with the idea of lasers, Mercedes-Benz is sticking with the LED and is perfecting the technology.Since taking spy videos or images at night would be impossible, we haven't had the chance of seeing the Digital Lights in action, but we're told they are going to be spectacular. Imagine having two very powerful video projectors instead of your headlights, with the ability to flood the road surface with an infinity of high-definition patterns.The system uses over a million micro-mirrors which give it the kind of resolution that would have made computer displays from ten years ago jealous. This opens up a multitude of possibilities, from the silly (having a software that enables you to project images on the road) to the very useful (wrapping the light around other motorists with unprecedented precision).The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLE will also mark the introduction of the in-line six engines on this model, replacing the V6s we've been treated to over the past years. Described as "modular," these units are built for efficiency, meaning they will offer similar power but for better mileage.Leaving, the brilliant 4.0-liter V8 engine out of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLE's plans would be strange as it would mean noversion for the four-door coupe, but it all depends on what Mercedes-Benz wants to do with the future CLS.