REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Facelift Reveals Its New LED Headlights

 
18 Jan 2017, 12:33 UTC
The Cabriolet incarnation of the current Mercedes-Benz C-Class only landed eleven months ago, so certain gear heads out there might be surprised to see the facelifted model already landing in our spyshots section.
Even so, the C-Class Cabriolet isn't expected to bow until next year, so those who have ordered the current model still have plenty of time to enjoy their open-air delights.

In the purest three-pointed star tradition, the facelift will bring limited visual changes, with the easiest way for a profane to spot the future model being the all-new LED headlights - we'll remind you that we've already met the eight-projector units seen on this prototype thanks to the 2019 C-Class Coupe spyshots we brought you back in December last year.

The front apron of the Cabriolet test car is still covered and we expect the heavy cladding to stay on for at least a few more months.

Whether you're planning to grab a high-spec model packing a six-cylinder heart of a more basic one animated by a turbo-four, the 2019 model year will make you happy. That's because the German automaker is on its way to introducing new engine families in both areas.

For instance, an M264 two-liter turbo delivering about 268 hp (272 PS) will be mixed with a 48V electric setup, with the latter set to provide mid-range boost without adding all-electric propulsion and obviously increase fuel efficiency.

The 48V system, which will involve a small electric motor, will also be used for the gasoline side of the upcoming straight-six engine family, while the oil burners marking Mercedes' inline-six will have to do without the feature.

The A205 model marked the first time when the C-Class family welcomed a Cabriolet, which means the German engineers learned precious lessons from developing this model. As such, the facelift will sport a host of behind-the-scenes changes aside from the usual tech updates such a revision usually delivers and some of these might not even be mentioned in the press release.

