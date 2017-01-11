autoevolution
LIVE:  2017 North American International Auto Show Coverage  

2019 Ford Ranger: What to Expect From the U.S.-spec Model

 
11 Jan 2017, 13:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The U.S. is no stranger to the Ford Ranger, even though this part of the world has been missing out lately. Ford stopped selling the Ranger in North America just about six years ago, when the final unit of the 2011 MY was built at Twin Cities Assembly Plant.
Happily, however, the Ranger will make a comeback in 2018.

During the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, the Blue Oval confirmed that its mid-size pickup is coming back to North America for the 2019 model year onward. According to Ford, production is set to begin late in 2018 at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan. At the present moment, the factory’s 3,700 workers are making with the Focus (4- and 5-door) and C-Max.

And so, the question is, what to expect from the 2019 Ranger?

Brand new it won’t be. Just about everyone in the biz, as well as the rumor mill, believe that the U.S.-spec model will make use of the T6 platform employed by the current Ford Ranger. As a brief reminder, the Ranger available today outside the U.S. is manufactured in Thailand.

Mike Levine, the product communications manager for North America, also offers a hint regarding the T6 underpinnings in store for the U.S. model. “Unique front styling, engines, and features,” are what we should look forward to. In layman’s terms, Mr. Levine suggests not to expect too big of a visual difference from the Ranger featured in the main picture of this story.

Having concluded that the 2019 Ranger isn’t a full redesign from the current model, the Blue Oval will offer at least two body styles: Super Cab (i.e. reverse-hinged rear doors) and Double Cab (four full-sized doors). The Regular Cab doesn’t make too sense in the U.S. if I’m to be honest.

On the powertrain part of the deal, gasoline-drinking engines will be the norm. The 3.3-liter Ti-VCT (282 hp and 253 lb-ft) that made its debut in the 2018 Ford F-150 is a nice starting point. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder in the Ford Explorer (280 hp and 310 lb-ft) could also make the cut. In Europe, the Ford Ranger is available with two TDCi Duratorq diesel engines.

In the U.S., the 3.2-liter TDCi Duratorq is rebranded Power Stroke Turbo Diesel and it offers 185 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque in the Transit. The 2.8-liter Duramax in the Chevy Colorado makes do with 181 hp and 369 lb-ft.

The F-150’s 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 is also feasible for the 2019 Ford Ranger, but only if the Blue Oval can down tune it accordingly. Overlapping the F-150 Power Stroke's output wouldn’t be OK for the Ranger, wouldn’t it?

2019 Ford Ranger diesel Ford Ranger US Ford pickup truck V6
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75