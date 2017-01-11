2019 Ford Focus Wagon Mule Spied in All Its Ugliness

Antoni Gaudi was a great Architect, but looking at the buildings he drew up, you get the feeling his skills wouldn't have been appreciated as much in the field of automotive design.





All we need to do now is to wait for Ford to begin testing the car with its final production-ready body on. Even though it will be heavily camouflaged, we should be able to tell a bit more about the car's new looks then. At least we'll know for sure Gaudi had nothing to do with it. Cars tend to be symmetrical, and even though once in a while there is one model from one brand that tries to reinvent the wheel and do something new, the aspect of most new vehicles seems to play by a set of unseen, yet dearly obeyed rules.Gaudi's unconventional style wouldn't have caught on with vehicles - and even if it had, he'd first have to find a manufacturer crazy enough to embark on a quest to build those intricately curved body parts designed by the Catalan. And let's not even talk about neat fittings.Well, if Gaudi were ever to design a car, it would probably look like this 2019 Ford Focus SW mule. The car actually makes you look twice just to make sure there aren't two pictures sloppily put together in Photoshop. It's almost as if Ford decided to hire Leepu to design the next Focus wagon.Luckily, this is just a mule, meaning the final production car will look nothing like it. It also means the Focus SW is still in its early testing phases, with more than a year to go until its 2018 launch as a 2019 model.The information on the new car is still scarce, but these images do show the fourth generation Focus will be larger than the current model on almost all directions (we don't know how tall it will be). That means more interior room for the passengers and more storage space in the trunk.The engines are likely to be carried over from the current generation, albeit with some minor modifications in some cases. The wonderful - if a little bit too thirsty - 1.0-liter three-cylinder EcoBoost will be there, as will Ford's highly appreciated (in some parts of the world) diesel units. An ST version should also be on the cards, and we can only keep our fingers crossed for an RS.It's unlikely that the electric version the regular hatchback gets will make it under the wagon's body as well, and even if it did, Ford would have to work really hard to make it competitive compared to the rest of the new EVs on the market.Inside, Ford should focus (see what I did there?) on better quality materials as well as redesigning that aging dashboard. The latter will probably happen since the new Focus is expected to use the latest Sync3 infotainment system and everything that comes with that.All we need to do now is to wait for Ford to begin testing the car with its final production-ready body on. Even though it will be heavily camouflaged, we should be able to tell a bit more about the car's new looks then. At least we'll know for sure Gaudi had nothing to do with it.