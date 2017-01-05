2018 Volvo V90 Coming to Detroit, Staying for Wagon Love

Just like "soul" and "passion" are typical cliches when writing about Alfa Romeo, mentioning the 240 wagon is only natural when mentioning Volvo, even though very few journalists had driving licenses 40 years ago.





“The V90 is a fantastic vehicle for the true wagon enthusiast,” said Lex Kerssemakers, President and CEO of Volvo Car USA. “As we now introduce the most luxurious wagon ever, we choose to do so giving our customers a range of personalized customer order production alternatives like the Volvo online concierge and Overseas Delivery. This way we provide the fullest range of options to wagon lovers.”



Volvo also points out that this will be the first time the entire 90 series will be shown together in North America. So besides the V90, we'll see the



Getting back to the arrival of the flagship wagon on US soil, it will happen with the help of 2.0-liter engines. There's a regular turbo pushing the front wheels of the V90 D5 with 250 horsepower. Once you add the supercharger to make it a D5 with AWD , the ante is upped to 315 hp. An in the S90, an eight-speed automatic will take care of swapping gears.



We can't tell you the price yet, but we can reveal that the V90 will be available exclusively by using the Online Concierge service or Overseas Delivery. In other words, you can't get one off the lot, but the experience will be tailored to you, as will the car.



