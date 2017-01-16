2018 Volkswagen Touareg Will Get 3.6-liter VR6 Engine

autoevolution
Outside the U.S., you’ll be hard pressed to find a brand spanking new Touareg with the 3.6-liter VR6. The third-generation model, however, will reintroduce the narrow-angle engine in select markets of the European Union, with 280 PS (276 hp) to its name.
Slated to go on sale in Europe in the third quarter of 2017, the new kid on the block will also be available with a 3.0-liter TDI V6 tuned to churn out 218 PS (215 hp). Regardless of engine choice, a tried-and-proved 8-speed automatic tranny will be there to ensure seamless shifts.

Underpinned by the same platform as the Audi Q7 and Bentley Bentayga, the MLB 2 underpinnings are crucial for the third-generation Touareg. Other than offering a lower center of gravity for enhanced handling, the VW Group’s MLB 2 platform will make certain the Touareg drops approximately 200 kilograms (440 lbs) over an equivalent variant of the outgoing Touareg.

On the tech front, the 2018 Volkswagen Touareg will borrow the 360-degree Area View system from the B8 Passat. The infotainment system will get the Gesture Control technology from the Golf 7.5. Our insider confirmed that Active Info Display is also in the offing.

The third-gen Touareg is going to spawn a diesel- and a gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid variant. To be launched in 2018 for the model year 2019, the fuel-sipping Touaregs will marry the 3.0 TDI V6 and 2.0 TSI four-cylinder engines with a disk-shaped electric motor integrated into the 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission. Naturally, both plug-in Touaregs will ship with 4Motion all-wheel-drive.

As ever, the Touareg will be a strict five-seat mid-size sport utility vehicle. For seven seats, the Atlas and the Tiguan Allspace should fit the bill. VW is considering to bring the Atlas to Europe, but no actual decision was made in this sense. The Tiguan Allspace will have to make do for customers in the Old Continent. The long-wheelbase Tiguan will go on sale in September.
