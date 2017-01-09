autoevolution

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Is 11 Inches Longer, Has 8-Speed Auto in Detroit

 
9 Jan 2017, 20:39 UTC ·
by
It's been a while since Volkswagen launched the second-generation Tiguan in Europe. But we're pleased to announce the U.S. Tiguan model, new for 2018, is something entirely different.
Before we mention the wheelbase and two extra seats, let's take a step back and acknowledge that the 2018 Tiguan looks good. The metallic orange paint doesn't do it for me - it makes it look like a Kia Sportage. But the front end design is all serious and... well, German.

Most of the design is the same as on the Euro-Tiguan. However, they've revised the grille and added a little king to the C-glass. The taillights also have slightly inferior graphics, but we are not bothered by that.

Admittedly, the two rear seats are cramped. However, the middle row slides forward to free up legroom, and everything can be folded flat to maximize cargo space. Even with all seven seats up, there's still room under the floor for a full spare wheel and a place to hide the cargo cover.

The long wheelbase version is the only one that we get in the U.S., and it's called Tiguan, without XL or anything like that. It's 4.4 inches longer than the European model and a massive 10.7 inches bigger than the 2017 Tiguan.

The only engine we know of is a revised version of the 2.0 TSI with 186 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. It's the same engine fitted to the basic Audi A3, and it's designed for maximum fuel economy, though VW USA doesn't talk about that very much.

Our favorite seat in the whole car belongs to the driver because he now has access to an all-digital dashboard and a new infotainment system. This is first-in-class stuff!

Want more proof that this is a U.S.-only car? How about the fact that the standard gearbox is an 8-speed automatic, just like the Atlas. America never warmed up to the DSG gearbox, so they got rid of it.
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Volkswagen Tiguan MQB 2017 Detroit Auto Show
 
