2018 Volkswagen Atlas R-Line Revealed

If you wanted a sporty version of the Atlas SUV... tough luck, Volkswagen USA isn't going to make one. Instead, the 7-seater is going to receive an R-Line version with all the garnish befitting a race truck and none of the power.





That's because the Atlas R-Line is designed in America for America. No wonder it looks as uninspiring as the



The first Atlas has already been built, and the launch is scheduled this Spring. However, the R-Line won't be available until later in the year, which is another bummer.



The R-Line is not a standalone trim level like it was on some cars in the past. Instead, it's a yet unpriced package that can be added on top of the SE and SEL top trim levels. The a la Golf R front bumper is its distinguishing feature, designed with a piece of piano black trim that the fog lights together, like a beautiful ribbon.



The R-Line also has a unique rear bumper, new side skirts, and 20-inch wheels. Unfortunately, they still look too small, and that's because Volkswagen hasn't addressed the family-friendly tall shocks.



Inside, the R-Lin treatment garnishes the steering wheel, adds stainless pedals and includes an R-Line logo that displays on the infotainment screen upon startup. So fancy!



The list of changes we would have made includes black roof rails, sports seats, a new grille and a new set of mufflers. Were this a European R-Line kit, it might have also included a new headliner and the choice to lower the suspension. But maybe we're asking too much.



