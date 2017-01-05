2018 Volkswagen Atlas R-Line Revealed

If you wanted a sporty version of the Atlas SUV... tough luck, Volkswagen USA isn't going to make one. Instead, the 7-seater is going to receive an R-Line version with all the garnish befitting a race truck and none of the power.
Changes include a slightly revised paint scheme and front bumper, plus tinted windows. The combo looks nothing like as dramatic as the Tiguan R-Line or even the Touran R-Line, which is a minivan sold in Europe.
That's because the Atlas R-Line is designed in America for America. No wonder it looks as uninspiring as the Passat R-Line!
The first Atlas has already been built, and the launch is scheduled this Spring. However, the R-Line won't be available until later in the year, which is another bummer.
The R-Line is not a standalone trim level like it was on some cars in the past. Instead, it's a yet unpriced package that can be added on top of the SE and SEL top trim levels. The a la Golf R front bumper is its distinguishing feature, designed with a piece of piano black trim that the fog lights together, like a beautiful ribbon.
The R-Line also has a unique rear bumper, new side skirts, and 20-inch wheels. Unfortunately, they still look too small, and that's because Volkswagen hasn't addressed the family-friendly tall shocks.
Inside, the R-Lin treatment garnishes the steering wheel, adds stainless pedals and includes an R-Line logo that displays on the infotainment screen upon startup. So fancy!
The list of changes we would have made includes black roof rails, sports seats, a new grille and a new set of mufflers. Were this a European R-Line kit, it might have also included a new headliner and the choice to lower the suspension. But maybe we're asking too much.
Expect to see the R-Line goodies live at the Detroit Auto Show later this month. The only rival we can think of is the Ford Explorer XLT Sport Appearance Package
. But that's a 9 on our fake body kits list and the Vdub is a 6.