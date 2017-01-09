autoevolution

2018 Toyota Camry Unveiled in Detroit, Looks Sporty

 
9 Jan 2017, 19:44 UTC ·
by
The eighth generation of America's most popular sedan has just been unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show. Toyota says the all-new 2018 Camry is its most advanced car yet, though we'd be happy even with a mild improvement.
As expected, the 2018 model rides on the same Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) as the Prius. Two inches have been added to the wheelbase, elongating it to 191.3 inches (4,859mm).

Just like the Germans are doing, Toyota sliced off a bit of the roof to lower the center of gravity. Even the hood line has dropped by 1. inches. The cabin is designed to feel athletic, which is probably why they stuck red leather seats in there.

Though performance figures aren't available at this moment, Toyota has revealed the three types of powertrains that will be offered. First, there's the 3.5-liter V6 with Toyota's D-4S fuel injection that combines direct and port systems for efficiency.

Want an 8-speed automatic? They have one matched to the new 2.5-liter regular "Dynamic Force" 4-cylinder engine. And finally, the green Camry will have a next-gen Toyota Hybrid System (THS II) combining a 2.5-liter and a CVT. Expect 50 mpg city or higher from that model.

The exterior design language of the Camry is derived from the Japanese automaker's "Keen Look." However, it still reminds us in many ways of the old Camry. Guess they pulled a Porsche 911 on us.

The larger air intakes and blacked out grilles are the start of the sporty treatment which ends with quad exhaust pipes and a trunk diffuser. Of course, that's only if you buy the most expensive version with a V6.

Inside, Toyota supposedly used more upmarket materials and installed ergonomic seats. The dash mixes old with new, an infotainment system that flows downward with the design of the car, yet is accompanied y wood trim. We also applaud Toyota's decision to stick with a conventional shifter.

So what do you think - is the 2018 Toyota Camry too much or just not enough? We want to know what you think.



