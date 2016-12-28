autoevolution

2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Is On The Table, Expect a 1.4-Liter Turbo

 
28 Dec 2016, 8:01 UTC
by
Suzuki’s Swift has just received an all-new generation, which has led fans of this model to expect its sporty variant.
European fans of the Suzuki brand have the Swift Sport embedded in their hearts, and the Japanese company is supposed to launch a new generation of the hot hatch in late 2017.

Unlike its predecessors, it is expected to receive a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine, which will develop around 140 HP. Suzuki already has that engine in its lineup, and it sells it in the Vitara S.

In the case of the SUV from Suzuki, the 1.4-liter Boosterjet engine replaced a 1.6-liter naturally aspirated unit, and the change has brought a mild power increase, but a 50% rise in torque. The second part is crucial for any car, and the sporty version of the Swift should go like the wind with that kind of improvement under its hood.

The most important part of the Suzuki Swift Sport is its character, which was given by its sharp handling, reduced weight, predictable behavior, and precise gearshift action.

The Japanese brand already has a light car on its hands with the all-new Swift, which weighs under a ton, so all it has to do is replicate the recipe of the old car on the new model, and with the new engine.

Suzuki’s Swift comes with all-wheel-drive versions, but the next Swift Sport is expected to keep using a front-wheel-drive configuration. That will keep its price low enough to be affordable to its target customers, and it will continue to have a market appeal because it is cheaper to buy and run than its competitors.

Just like with all-wheel-drive, the Swift Sport is expected to steer clear of the CVT gearbox offered in the regular model’s range. Even without those technical features, the car is still expected to be the most expensive in the lineup, mostly because of its engine, but the difference should not be massive when compared to the most expensive Swift, which is currently the hybrid model with its top equipment level.
