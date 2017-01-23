autoevolution

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek Teased, Confirmed to Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

 
Both urban hero and rural getaway. That’s how Subaru likes to describe the XV, which is basically an Impreza hatchback packing a raised suspension, roof bars, and some black plastic cladding here and there. Marketed as the Crosstrek in the U.S. of A., the six-year-old model is getting a little bit long in the tooth.
We first laid our eyes upon the go-anywhere vehicle in 2011, at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Since then, Subaru made very few updates, the reason why many people regard the XV / Crosstrek as being yesterday’s news. When you consider that the Impreza was refreshed from the ground up for the 2017 model year, it becomes crystal clear that a new generation is duly needed.

And this is it in shady profile-view teaser form. The 2018 Subaru XV has been confirmed to debut at the Geneva Motor Show this March, with pre-order reservations for Japan slated to kick off on March 9, 2017. The Ebisu-based automaker didn’t say anything remotely of interest about the all-new model, albeit the writing is on the wall. Lighting up the teaser photo in Photoshop reveals lines inspired by those of the XV Concept presented last year.

Taking a cue from the old generation of the XV / Crosstrek, the XV Concept, and the 2017 model year Impreza, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the 2018 model has its side mirrors mounted on the front doors, not the A-pillars. The FB20 2.0-liter boxer engine with 152 horsepower, 145 lb-ft from 4,000 rpm, and direct-injection technology should do the talking on the mechanical front, Symmetrical AWD included. In terms of swapping cogs, the good old five-speed manual transmission will be complemented by a Lineartronic CVT.

Subaru’s global platform is designed with electrification in mind, which is why there’s a huge likelihood the XV / Crosstrek will spawn a fuel economy-minded hybrid variant in due time (i.e. 2019 model year at the earliest).
