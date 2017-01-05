autoevolution

2018 Subaru WRX, WRX STI Get Refresh and New Features

 
5 Jan 2017, 23:43 UTC ·
by
Just as was foretold a few days ago, Subaru has revealed the 2018 model year WRX and WRX STI with mild cosmetic changes. That means we really won't see the performance versions of the all-new Impreza for many years.
Both cars have revised front fascias that include a new grille and black trim all over to make the air intakes seem larger. Like we said for the Golf R facelift, you'd have to be an anorak to spot the difference.

The WRX Limited and STI pack new LED adaptive headlights. Meanwhile, the roof rack mounting brackets are supposed to be more visible.

On paper, the 2018 WRX fixes everything. The suspension has been re-tuned for comfort, while the 6-speed manual has new synchros for smoother shifting and a new clutch with a progressive bite. Meanwhile, the steering is supposed to have more feel.

Subaru has also made a new Performance package available, adding Recaro eight-way power seats, red-painted brake calipers, newly designed 18-inch wheels, and upgraded Jurid brake pads. However, power still comes from a 2-liter turbo engine with 268 horsepower. And yes, you can still get it with a CVT.

The 2018 STI, meanwhile, has a Driver Controlled Center Differential with “smoother and quicker response.” It borrows the revised suspension from the WRX but adds significantly upgraded brakes and this model’s first-ever 19-inch wheels, shod with 245/35R19 tires.

The yellow painted brake calipers identify the upgraded Brembo Performance Brake System that now uses stronger monoblock 6-piston calipers in the front, monoblock 2-piston calipers in the rear and larger, drilled rotors all around.

The WRX Limited’s EyeSight safety system adds EyeSight Assist Monitor. Both models come with upgraded materials, new door grips, a rear armrest with cup holders, and faster remote trunk opening. Subaru has also taken cues from the Audi S3 and Golf R, increasing the level of soundproofing using thicker side glass, adding foam to the windshield header beam, and revising the door insulation.
