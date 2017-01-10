autoevolution

2018 Subaru WRX and WRX STI Debut in Detroit

 
10 Jan 2017, 22:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Impreza is brand new, but the WRX and STI models are just mild updates for the 2018 model year. You might want to look at these up-close shots of the cars before you spend your hard-earned money.
Owning a hot Subaru is all about waking up at 3AM because it snowed. With each model year, they get a little better, but not in the same way a Porsche does. Subaru's typical MO is to leap ahead every decade and polish the car the rest of the time.

The 2018 STI is the car in blue. It looks good, but not all that impressive in person. For example, the front bumper is dominated by a piece of black plastic that imitates carbon fiber. Nobody is ever going to be fooled, while the side intakes are all covered up, looking like fakes.

We do like that the top models now have LED headlights that turn in the corners and look a little bit sharper. Also, the all-new 19-inch wheels with 6-piston Brembo brakes painted neon.

The interior almost looks premium. Almost. Like the Nissan GT-R, the STI has taken a long, hard look at what the Germans are doing, adding nicer materials.

The 2018 WRX is displayed with red paint and the new Performance package, which deletes the sunroof and adds some of the performance goodies from the STI. The most noticeable change are the Recaro bucket seats with matching color accents. But only the STI can have buckets in combination with the moonroof.

Subaru also says that they have improved the sound insulation in some places, so neither performance sedan will drone on when you just want to cruise down the motorway. WRX Premium models also have a new 7-inch screen as opposed to 6.2 inches, while the boost gauge display at the top is also refreshed.



2018 Subaru WRX 2018 Subaru WRX STI Subaru 2017 Detroit Auto Show
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN GT-R 79
NISSAN Juke65