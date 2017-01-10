2018 Subaru WRX and WRX STI Debut in Detroit

The Impreza
is brand new, but the WRX and STI models
are just mild updates for the 2018 model year. You might want to look at these up-close shots of the cars before you spend your hard-earned money.
Owning a hot Subaru is all about waking up at 3AM because it snowed. With each model year, they get a little better, but not in the same way a Porsche does. Subaru's typical MO is to leap ahead every decade and polish the car the rest of the time.
The 2018 STI is the car in blue. It looks good, but not all that impressive in person. For example, the front bumper is dominated by a piece of black plastic that imitates carbon fiber. Nobody is ever going to be fooled, while the side intakes are all covered up, looking like fakes.
We do like that the top models now have LED headlights that turn in the corners and look a little bit sharper. Also, the all-new 19-inch wheels with 6-piston Brembo brakes painted neon.
The interior almost looks premium. Almost. Like the Nissan GT-R
, the STI has taken a long, hard look at what the Germans are doing, adding nicer materials.
The 2018 WRX is displayed with red paint and the new Performance package, which deletes the sunroof and adds some of the performance goodies from the STI. The most noticeable change are the Recaro bucket seats with matching color accents. But only the STI can have buckets in combination with the moonroof.
Subaru also says that they have improved the sound insulation in some places, so neither performance sedan will drone on when you just want to cruise down the motorway. WRX Premium models also have a new 7-inch screen as opposed to 6.2 inches, while the boost gauge display at the top is also refreshed.