2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

2018 Shelby GT350 Mustang Rendered With Facelift That Won't Happen

 
19 Jan 2017, 23:19 UTC
If you don't like the way the 2018 Mustang looks, we have good news. The Shelby GT350 will continue almost unchanged through another model year.
Internal documents secured last month suggest the 2018 GT350 will only differ though the addition of colors options such as Kona Blue, Lead Foot Gray, and Orange Fury.

In other words, it seems as though any design changes to the headlights of the 2018 Ford Mustang will not apply to the Shelby, leading us to consider if the refresh will be made for the next model year or not at all.

The GT350 is one of the best-proportioned coupes ever produced by any automaker, not just Ford. However, we wondered what it would look like with the sagging eyes of the recent facelift.

As it turns out, X-Tomi Design made the rendering happen after he was done with the convertible. The lines of the spoiler don't quite match up with the bumper, but at least the blue paint sets it apart.

All signs point towards 2019 being the year the GT500 replaces the GT350. It's another type of vehicle altogether, a brute that's being trained to fight to fight the Camaro ZL1 and the Hellcats. But how?

Nobody knows for sure, but the crazier the output, the better. Supercharging was the solution chosen for the last GT500, but it doesn't fall in line with the EcoBoost core of the brand. A twin-turbo V6 might not be enough, so Ford might have to adapt the V8.

Since the twin-turbo V8 wouldn't need a really fruity top end, the 5.0 Coyote seems like a possible candidate. However, a report suggested 2.6-liter Eaton-type supercharging system would be strapped on the 5.2-liter Voodoo V8 engine of the GT350 for a total output of 750 horsepower.

That would not only be easier from the fuel delivery point of view (turbos need injection), but it would also justify the development of the Voodoo, which harbors in its belly a flat-plane crankshaft and is only available on one car.
