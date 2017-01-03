2018 SEAT Arona Spotted Testing In Winter Conditions

SEAT
has big plans for this year, and its engineers have already begun testing some of its future products.
The Spanish brand's next SUV is going to be named Arona
, and it is set to be released late this year. According to multiple reports, it will be based on a platform developed by the Volkswagen Group.
Most likely, we are talking about a smaller version of the MQB
, which is expected to come to the Mk5 Ibiza
. The Volkswagen Polo will also share the said platform, and the German hatchback will get a crossover derivative.
The Arona name comes from a city on the Island of Tenerife, which is located in the Canary Islands, but the same name is used for a place in Italy’s Piedmont region. Regardless of the inspiration for the name of this crossover from SEAT, reports claim that its platform will not be the same as the one used on Audi’s smallest SUV
, the Q2.
The Arona’s prototype was spotted by both of our collaborators in the field of spyshots, and we can provide you with a massive gallery of the latest creation from SEAT. As you can discern from the images in the gallery, the camouflaged vehicle was being tested at a particular facility.
The location is a test center for prototypes, and it came with a handling track, an off-road track, and many other human-made creations in the landscape to put the latest crossover from SEAT to the ultimate test in winter conditions.
The upcoming Arona is expected to be inspired from the Ibiza, with a few touches from the Ateca
. The interior should bear inspiration from both models, but with a larger accent on Ibiza-based components.
A close look trough the photo gallery also reveals an Audi Q7 and a Lamborghini Aventador SV. Both vehicles mentioned were probably there for reasons that were not linked to the Spanish car.
Regardless, these images of an Aventador should make hypercar owners think twice about hiding their precious possessions in a garage over the winter, because it is evident that those cars were designed to withstand most of what nature can cast at an automobile.