2018 Peugeot 508 Mule Spied With Modified 308 SW Body

Peugeot
is expected to launch the next generation of the 508 as a 2018 model year vehicle.
The French brand was supposed to develop its next-generation mid-sized model with General Motors, but the partnership between the two companies has changed since it was signed. Instead of a shared platform, Peugeot will employ a modified version of the EMP2 architecture for the next 508
.
The EMP2 platform was launched in 2013, and the first model that received it was the 308
. It was then engaged on the Citroen C4 Picasso, and it looks like the new 508 will be added to the list.
EMP2 stands for Efficient Modular Platform, which means that it can suit a variety of body styles, sizes, and engine configurations. Just like Volkswagen’s MQB, we expect to see many Peugeot, Citroen, and DS models built on the EMP2.
If you are wondering how we can tell that the vehicle seen in the photo gallery is a mule of something larger than the 308 SW
, we shall fill you in. The secret is that you just have to take a closer look at the wheelbase, and you can spot something that is out of place behind the rear doors. Some components have been welded, while the wheel arches have plastic ornaments that have been bolted to the body.
The development process of the next-generation 508 has just begun, so you should expect to see more prototypes of this model in the future. Hopefully, an uncovered example with the production body should get in front of our spy photographer
’s lenses by the end of this year.
Until then, we can presume that the next 508 will get a look inspired by the Exalt concept
, which was exhibited by Peugeot in 2014. Evidently, the French brand will not use all of the elements of the said concept for the next 508, but we could expect a set of headlights with an aggressive design, a different rear end, and a more sculpted side profile.