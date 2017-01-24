autoevolution

2018 Peugeot 508 Mule Spied With Modified 308 SW Body

 
24 Jan 2017, 8:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Peugeot is expected to launch the next generation of the 508 as a 2018 model year vehicle.
The French brand was supposed to develop its next-generation mid-sized model with General Motors, but the partnership between the two companies has changed since it was signed. Instead of a shared platform, Peugeot will employ a modified version of the EMP2 architecture for the next 508.

The EMP2 platform was launched in 2013, and the first model that received it was the 308. It was then engaged on the Citroen C4 Picasso, and it looks like the new 508 will be added to the list.

EMP2 stands for Efficient Modular Platform, which means that it can suit a variety of body styles, sizes, and engine configurations. Just like Volkswagen’s MQB, we expect to see many Peugeot, Citroen, and DS models built on the EMP2.

If you are wondering how we can tell that the vehicle seen in the photo gallery is a mule of something larger than the 308 SW, we shall fill you in. The secret is that you just have to take a closer look at the wheelbase, and you can spot something that is out of place behind the rear doors. Some components have been welded, while the wheel arches have plastic ornaments that have been bolted to the body.

The development process of the next-generation 508 has just begun, so you should expect to see more prototypes of this model in the future. Hopefully, an uncovered example with the production body should get in front of our spy photographer’s lenses by the end of this year.

Until then, we can presume that the next 508 will get a look inspired by the Exalt concept, which was exhibited by Peugeot in 2014. Evidently, the French brand will not use all of the elements of the said concept for the next 508, but we could expect a set of headlights with an aggressive design, a different rear end, and a more sculpted side profile.
2018 Peugeot 508 Peugeot 508 Peugeot 508 Peugeot 308 508 SW spyshots
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our PEUGEOT Testdrives:

2015 PEUGEOT 30869
2015 PEUGEOT 50864