2018 Opel Insignia Grand Sport OPC Rendered, To Get Turbo Engine

 
26 Dec 2016, 13:54 UTC ·
by
Introduced in 2008 as the Opel and the Vauxhall Insignia, General Motors’ mid-size sedan is now in its second generation. The new kid on the block also brings in a new name for the European market.
After it makes its first public outing at the Geneva Motor Show in 2017, the Insignia B is slated to receive the OPC treatment. Compared to the OPC Line visual package, the OPC will up the ante on the mechanical level as well.

The current Insignia OPC, which is sold in Australia under the Insignia VXR nameplate, makes use of a 2.8-liter turbocharged engine from the High Feature family. Better known as the LP9, the said powerplant is as old as dirt. Originally introduced in 2005 in the Vectra OPC, chances are the 2018 Opel Insignia Grand Sport OPC won’t make use of this tried-and-tested mill.

Two possible outcomes are in the offing: General Motors will update the old LP9 powerplant or, as the rumor mill suggests, go for a different engine. What is certain at this point in time is a turbocharging system.

The 3.0-liter LGW V6 would be a fitting choice, chiefly because it's engineered for transverse and longitudinal applications. Another option would be the 2.0-liter LTG with two turbos instead of one. Regardless of what sort of engine hides under the hood, AWD is on the cards whether we like it or not.

From a visual standpoint, RM Car Design had a go at imagining how the Opel Insignia Grand Sport OPC would look like. Starting with the regular model, pixel artist Remco M then applied OPC bits and bobs to the front fascia, sides, and rear, plus beefy alloy wheels and exhaust outlets from the existing model.

Over the big blue pond referred to as the Atlantic Ocean, Buick will get its own take on the thing in the form of the 2018 Buick Regal GS.

2018 Opel Insignia Grand Sport OPC turbo opel insignia grand sport opc rendering Opel Insignia sedan Opel
 
