2018 Opel Insignia Country Tourer Rendered

 
18 Jan 2017, 10:06 UTC ·
by
Now that the Insignia Grand Sport went official, Opel’s next move is to present the station wagon. And after the Insignia Sports Tourer goes official, the Country Tourer will be added to the range as the most adventure-ready model of the Insignia family.
Before General Motors’ European division gives the OK to reveal the Insignia Country Tourer, pixel artist Remco M took to its Photoshop skills to speculate on how the newcomer will look like. Taking into account the existence of spy shots of the Insignia Sports Tourer, he has had his work cut out for him.

As expected from an all-roader, the most important visual differences between the Country and Sports Tourer models come in the form of plastic cladding and a higher ground clearance. The first-generation Insignia Country Tourer stands 20 millimeters (0.8 inches) higher than the Sports Tourer.

Remco M’s rendering also shows a subtle scuff plate adorning the front fascia. For the real-life model, it’s pretty certain Opel (and Vauxhall) will also go with underbody protection panels for added overlanding prowess. British company GKN will develop the all-wheel-drive system, which might not differ too much from the sedan's Twinster torque vectoring system.

Opel has yet to detail exactly what sort of engines will be offered for the Insignia Grand Sport, but it’s very likely the Country Tourer will be provided with the best of the lot. Turbocharging, however, will be the building block for both gasoline- and diesel-powered units. An eight-speed automatic developed in-house by General Motors is the most likely candidate for shifting duty.

When it goes official, the 2018 Opel Insignia Country Tourer will have to duke it out with rivals that include the Volkswagen Passat Alltrack. Priced in Germany from €39,550, the Alltrack has a significantly higher starting price than the current iteration of the Opel Insignia Country Tourer. The most no-frills model of them all starts from €32,295 in Opel's domestic market.
