NASCAR Has a New Face in Town: the 2018 Toyota Camry Racecar

Toyota is pulling a double whammy at this year's North American International Auto Show by launching both the production version of its very successful Camry
sedan and the NASCAR racer based on it at the same time.
We've already shown you the car that will hit the showrooms later this year
, and it was plain to see Toyota went for a more aggressive approach to its design. It won't turn any heads, as Ed Lukes, Vice President of Integrated Marketing Operations for Toyota Motor Sales (TMS), U.S.A. suggests, but for the heavily conservative brand, it's a big step in a new direction.
The 2018 NASCAR Camry will make its racing debut even before the new production model makes its way into the showrooms across the country. The race car has its work cut out for it since it needs to defend the NASCAR Premier Series manufacturer's title obtained in the previous season.
The first time people will be able to see the new NASCAR Camry
is on the 18th of February when it will compete in The Clash at Daytona (at the Daytone International Speedway) before defending yet another title - the Daytona 500 - on February 26.
Developed by Calty Design Research, Inc., Toyota
’s North American design studio, and TRD, U.S.A. (Toyota Racing Development), the NASCAR Camry retains a lot of the production version's character, a task made easier than usual by the new design implemented by Masato Katsumata, the chief designer for the 2018 model.
“The collaboration between Calty Design Group and TRD has produced a NASCAR Camry that showcases aggressive styling that is sure to turn heads on the race track and among our fans in Toyota showrooms across the country,"
says Ed Laukes. |Reimagining both the Camry race car and its production counterpart has been a tremendous undertaking and our goal has been to maintain parallel design characteristics so our fans can enjoy driving a Camry that closely resembles the one their favorite NASCAR driver races each weekend.
”