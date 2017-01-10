autoevolution

NASCAR Has a New Face in Town: the 2018 Toyota Camry Racecar

 
10 Jan 2017, 15:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Auto Motorsport
Toyota is pulling a double whammy at this year's North American International Auto Show by launching both the production version of its very successful Camry sedan and the NASCAR racer based on it at the same time.
We've already shown you the car that will hit the showrooms later this year, and it was plain to see Toyota went for a more aggressive approach to its design. It won't turn any heads, as Ed Lukes, Vice President of Integrated Marketing Operations for Toyota Motor Sales (TMS), U.S.A. suggests, but for the heavily conservative brand, it's a big step in a new direction.

The 2018 NASCAR Camry will make its racing debut even before the new production model makes its way into the showrooms across the country. The race car has its work cut out for it since it needs to defend the NASCAR Premier Series manufacturer's title obtained in the previous season.

The first time people will be able to see the new NASCAR Camry is on the 18th of February when it will compete in The Clash at Daytona (at the Daytone International Speedway) before defending yet another title - the Daytona 500 - on February 26.

Developed by Calty Design Research, Inc., Toyota’s North American design studio, and TRD, U.S.A. (Toyota Racing Development), the NASCAR Camry retains a lot of the production version's character, a task made easier than usual by the new design implemented by Masato Katsumata, the chief designer for the 2018 model.

The collaboration between Calty Design Group and TRD has produced a NASCAR Camry that showcases aggressive styling that is sure to turn heads on the race track and among our fans in Toyota showrooms across the country," says Ed Laukes. |Reimagining both the Camry race car and its production counterpart has been a tremendous undertaking and our goal has been to maintain parallel design characteristics so our fans can enjoy driving a Camry that closely resembles the one their favorite NASCAR driver races each weekend.
2018 NASCAR Camry Toyota Camry NASCAR Toyota Camry 2017 Detroit Auto Show
press release
 
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our TOYOTA Testdrives:

2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro60
2015 TOYOTA Aygo X-Wave 63
2015 Toyota Camry72
2014 TOYOTA Camry68
TOYOTA Auris Hybrid75
2014 TOYOTA RAV472
2014 TOYOTA Corolla77
TOYOTA Hilux 59
TOYOTA GT 86 64
TOYOTA Land Cruiser 68