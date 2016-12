We have already shown you spyshots of the prototype with a thick layer of camouflage, but it appears that the car has already been driven on public roads without too much camo. A Twitter user that goes by the handle “@hotaka_ltd” has taken a picture of the undisguised ASX while it was being driven somewhere in Japan, Paul Tan notes.We already know that the next-gen ASX will get an all-new body, which will feature styling cues from the XR-PHEV Concept. Those changes include a new front end, which Mitsubishi calls "Dynamic Shield."The rear end has become taller, and it now has an entirely different profile. The sides of the ASX have also changed, which strengthens the idea that the crossover is all-new underneath its shell.The interior of the ASX also changes with the 2018 model year, which will bring a generously-sized infotainment screen, complete with a new interface. It is expected to include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, two features that will probably become must-haves for new cars of that class and above purchased in 2018.The new infotainment unit is not the only change introduced on the ASX, which will also receive more driver assistance systems, along with other improvements in all fields. The powertrain department is expected to come with downsized engines that benefit from turbocharging. A plug-in hybrid version of the ASX is possible, and it may be introduced later in the life cycle of this model.Mitsubishi’s 2018 ASX could be the base for the replacement car of the Lancer Evolution. While that possibility has yet to be confirmed, the Japanese company has previously stated that it considers offering a performance-oriented crossover. Since the ASX belonged to the compact segment, it could be the closest thing to a Lancer Evolution X successor when a performance version is discussed.