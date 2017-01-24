autoevolution

2018 Mitsubishi ASX Rumored To Be Named Eclipse

 
24 Jan 2017, 6:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
The sporty utility vehicle, crossovers included, is king of the hill in North America in Europe alike. As demand for jacked-up rides keeps growing, most automakers can’t help but tend to the needs of the consumer. Mitsubishi Motors, which is in disarray after the 2016 fuel mileage mess-up and Nissan’s takeover, knows it all too well.
Mitsubishi, as well as a plethora of unofficial reports, hinted that the Japanese automaker would try to mend things by introducing a compact-sized crossover and, according to Auto Express, its nameplate could be Eclipse. “You mean that green two-door coupe in the first Fast & Furious movie?” In name, yes. In terms of exterior design, however, the two will be worlds apart.

Auto Express took a pre-production prototype for a spin, but the Eclipse name is not set in stone. As per the cited publication, “the car is still a year away – and it’s likely to be called the Eclipse when it arrives.” Whatever it will be called, the compact-sized crossover looks identical to the pre-production prototypes spy snappers dub the replacement for the ASX (Outlander Sport).

From an aesthetic standpoint, it’s much more pleasant to the eye than the sport utility vehicles Mitsubishi sells nowadays, ranging from the seven-year-old ASX to the 11-year-old Pajero. I can’t say that I’m a fan of the dramatically raked rear end, though, but that’s what the public wants. Speaking of which, even Range Rover decided to do a coupe-ified Sport.

Said to be underpinned by a shorter version of the Outlander’s platform, the 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse is gifted with a modern dashboard design and a different infotainment system from today’s Rockford Fosgate factory-installed unit. Auto Express was also impressed by the Qashqai levels of legroom.”

On the mechanical front, a multi-link rear axle will help the Eclipse hold its own in the twisties. An electronically controlled S-AWC all-wheel-drive system is also in the offing, but lesser models will have to make do with front-wheel-drive. A 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder (believed to pack 120 bhp and 200 Nm) and a CVT represent one of the confirmed powertrain combos, as is Mitsubishi’s 2.2-liter four-cylinder turbo diesel and six-speed manual.

After the Eclipse or whatever the ASX’s successor will be called, Mitsubishi will continue its offensive with a Nissan Juke-sized model. Presumably inspired by the eX Concept and due to be launched in 2019, the subcompact crossover is expected to gain a pure-electric powertrain option with a range of 150 miles at the very least. In 2020/2021, the Outlander is also due to be replaced.
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV mitsubishi eclipse crossover Mitsubishi Mitsubishi ASX Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our MITSUBISHI Testdrives:

2015 MITSUBISHI L200 Double Cab62
MITSUBISHI ASX 67
MITSUBISHI Lancer Sportback Ralliart 64
MITSUBISHI Lancer Ralliart 65