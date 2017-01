2018 Mitsubishi ASX Rumored To Be Named Eclipse

CVT

Mitsubishi, as well as a plethora of unofficial reports, hinted that the Japanese automaker would try to mend things by introducing a compact-sized crossover and, according to Auto Express, its nameplate could be Eclipse . “You mean that green two-door coupe in the first Fast & Furious movie?” In name, yes. In terms of exterior design, however, the two will be worlds apart. Auto Express took a pre-production prototype for a spin, but the Eclipse name is not set in stone. As per the cited publication, “the car is still a year away – and it’s likely to be called the Eclipse when it arrives.” Whatever it will be called, the compact-sized crossover looks identical to the pre-production prototypes spy snappers dub the replacement for the ASX (Outlander Sport) From an aesthetic standpoint, it’s much more pleasant to the eye than the sport utility vehicles Mitsubishi sells nowadays, ranging from the seven-year-old ASX to the 11-year-old Pajero . I can’t say that I’m a fan of the dramatically raked rear end, though, but that’s what the public wants. Speaking of which, even Range Rover decided to do a coupe-ified Sport.Said to be underpinned by a shorter version of the Outlander’s platform, the 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse is gifted with a modern dashboard design and a different infotainment system from today’s Rockford Fosgate factory-installed unit. Auto Express was also impressed by the “ Qashqai levels of legroom.”On the mechanical front, a multi-link rear axle will help the Eclipse hold its own in the twisties. An electronically controlled S-AWC all-wheel-drive system is also in the offing, but lesser models will have to make do with front-wheel-drive. A 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder (believed to pack 120 bhp and 200 Nm) and arepresent one of the confirmed powertrain combos, as is Mitsubishi’s 2.2-liter four-cylinder turbo diesel and six-speed manual.After the Eclipse or whatever the ASX’s successor will be called, Mitsubishi will continue its offensive with a Nissan Juke-sized model. Presumably inspired by the eX Concept and due to be launched in 2019, the subcompact crossover is expected to gain a pure-electric powertrain option with a range of 150 miles at the very least. In 2020/2021, the Outlander is also due to be replaced.