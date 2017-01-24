2018 Mitsubishi ASX Rumored To Be Named Eclipse

The sporty utility vehicle, crossovers included, is king of the hill in North America in Europe alike. As demand for jacked-up rides keeps growing, most automakers can’t help but tend to the needs of the consumer. Mitsubishi Motors
, which is in disarray after the 2016 fuel mileage mess-up and Nissan’s takeover, knows it all too well.
Mitsubishi, as well as a plethora of unofficial reports, hinted that the Japanese automaker would try to mend things by introducing a compact-sized crossover and, according to Auto Express, its nameplate could be Eclipse
. “You mean that green two-door coupe in the first Fast & Furious movie?”
In name, yes. In terms of exterior design, however, the two will be worlds apart.
Auto Express
took a pre-production prototype for a spin, but the Eclipse name is not set in stone. As per the cited publication, “the car is still a year away – and it’s likely to be called the Eclipse when it arrives.”
Whatever it will be called, the compact-sized crossover looks identical to the pre-production prototypes spy snappers dub the replacement for the ASX (Outlander Sport)
.
From an aesthetic standpoint, it’s much more pleasant to the eye than the sport utility vehicles Mitsubishi sells nowadays, ranging from the seven-year-old ASX to the 11-year-old Pajero
. I can’t say that I’m a fan of the dramatically raked rear end, though, but that’s what the public wants. Speaking of which, even Range Rover decided to do a coupe-ified Sport.
Said to be underpinned by a shorter version of the Outlander’s platform, the 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse is gifted with a modern dashboard design and a different infotainment system from today’s Rockford Fosgate factory-installed unit. Auto Express was also impressed by the “Qashqai levels of legroom.”
On the mechanical front, a multi-link rear axle will help the Eclipse hold its own in the twisties. An electronically controlled S-AWC all-wheel-drive system is also in the offing, but lesser models will have to make do with front-wheel-drive. A 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder (believed to pack 120 bhp and 200 Nm) and a CVT
represent one of the confirmed powertrain combos, as is Mitsubishi’s 2.2-liter four-cylinder turbo diesel
and six-speed manual.
After the Eclipse or whatever the ASX’s successor will be called, Mitsubishi will continue its offensive with a Nissan Juke-sized model. Presumably inspired by the eX Concept and due to be launched in 2019, the subcompact crossover is expected to gain a pure-electric powertrain option with a range of 150 miles at the very least. In 2020/2021, the Outlander
is also due to be replaced.