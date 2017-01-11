autoevolution
2018 Mercedes S-Class Coupe Facelift Makes Spyshot Debut with Fresh Taillights

 
11 Jan 2017
Last year, our spyshot section saw the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan becoming a constant presence and the time has now come to welcome the prototypes for the S-Class Coupe facelift.
A 2018 S-Class Coupe test vehicle was recently caught on camera in its home country, with the new inner graphics of the taillights giving the mid-cycle revamp away.

When it comes to the camouflage strategy for its prototypes, the three-pointed star has accustomed us with a strategy that involves baby steps. This means that, in the coming months, the Grand Tourer test cars will play the striptease game, revealing one new element at a time.

Speaking of which, the mid-cycle revamp for the S-Class won't bring too many changes at a visual level. Aside from the new headlights and taillights (check out the refreshed light clusters of 2018 S-Class Sedan prototypes, LED symphony and all), the fascias will also receive fresh design touches.

As for the cabin, most of the changes will be focused on the dashboard, with the massive digital instrument cluster and central infotainment system being housed by a single peice of glass.

Engine-wise, the most important update to be brought by the upcoming facelift will see the European S-Class line-up receiving a new M256 3.0-liter straight-six. Mixing an electric turbo, a classic, exhaust-spun turbo and an electric motor mated to the gearbox, the unit will deliver north of 400 ponies.

For the two-door S-Class, the said unit could replace the M276 twin-turbo V6 that currently animates the S400 model, but it's too early to talk about an US arrival.

At the other end of the range, Mercedes-Maybach is rumored to be considering an S650 Coupe that could follow the path set by the uber-exclusive Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet.

We'll return with a closer look at the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe facelift prototypes as soon as we get our lens on it.

