2018 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Facelift Spied Almost Naked, Closer to Production

While we're at it, we'll also mention the rumored Mercedes-Maybach S650 Coupe. Following the Cabriolet, the German automaker is reportedly considering building a fixed-roof incarnation of the uber-limited edition. But that's another story for another time. Meanwhile, here's a The overly lavish incarnation of the sedan has been caught on camera this week, with the four-door having lost most of its camouflage - only the front and rear aprons are now covered, thus following the teasing strategy the German automaker has employed for its prototypes.We've already talked about the Multibeam LED headlights of the revamped S-Class , while the inner graphics of the taillights have also been redesigned. As Mercedes-Benz facelifts have accustomed us, the visual transformations featured on the aprons won't be the massive kind.The interior updates are also limited, but, given the broad choice of materials and hues offered on the Maybach-flavored S-Class, we expect the facelift to increase the palette of options.When it comes to the dashboard, the instrument cluster and the central infotainment display will be covered by a one-piece glass, thus appearing to be a single unit.The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is offered in two power flavors, the S550 (make that the S500 on the Old Continent) and the connaisseur-friendly S600.Along with the non-Maybach S550, the first should see its current 449 hp 4.7-liter V8 being replaced with a (non-branded) incarnation of the Affalterbach-developed M176 4.0-liter V8. As for the S600, the twelve-cylinder behemoth should maintain its 523 hp 6.0-liter heart in its current form.While we're at it, we'll also mention the rumored Mercedes-Maybach S650 Coupe. Following the Cabriolet, the German automaker is reportedly considering building a fixed-roof incarnation of the uber-limited edition. But that's another story for another time. Meanwhile, here's a rendering of the majestic Grand Tourer for you.