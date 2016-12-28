autoevolution

2018 Mercedes E-Class Coupe Racecar Rendered As Monster That Will Never Be Built

 
28 Dec 2016, 17:39 UTC ·
by
Following the online debut of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe, which took place earlier this month, the Internet went on a rendering frenzy, delivering one pixel rearrangement after another. And you shouldn't think the process is over.
We'll start by reminding you that, so far, the official images of the two-door E-Class meant we could show you renderings of the E63 (oh, the Affalterbach joy) and even a jacked-up E-Class Coupe All-Terrain. Then we have the E-Class Cabriolet render and, as we mentioned above, we're here to give you the latest episode of the pixel saga.

This time around, we're dealing with the most extreme E coupe to date, one that doesn't even have all that many ties with the production model anymore.

Digital artist Yasid Oozeear has come up with an E-Class Coupe racecar render, one that has been developed together with another label whose work we've featured on numerous occasions, namely HPF Design.

From the widebody take and the generous rear wing, to the headlight removal, this render packs all the right moves, allowing us to enjoy it despite the fact that we'll never get to see such a contraption in the real world.

The German automaker is currently focusing its road car-based motorsport efforts on the GT platform, with the latest step in the track-only game having been made at the beginning of the month, when the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT4 customer racer was teased.

While you think of the potential delivered by the GT R's circuit-only version, which you can see in the official... renderings to your right, here's what the digital artist mentioned above said about his work:

"The other day HPF Design and I decided to do a quick one for fun. We meant to time an hour and a half but that lasted much longer, on and off of course. Here`s my take on the Mercedes-Benz E Coupe series we picked. Now where was I?"
