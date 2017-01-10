2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Doesn't Look That Different in Detroit

America supposedly doesn't want to buy a hatchback. But back in 2014, Mercedes figured out that it could jack one up and sell it as a "crossover." The GLA became one of the most popular models, and today we bring you the mid-life update, live from the 2017 Detroit Auto Show.

AMG

With each passing year, the competition gets tighter in this segment. However, the GLA refresh isn't revolutionary in any way. Just like the A-Class copied the design of the C-Class, we see plenty of influences from large SUVs here. For example, the rugged new grille has perforations that are somewhat mirrored by the front chin.The fog lights also have a futuristic look, kind of like they came from the Ener-G-Force concept. We also have a new design for the optional full-LED headlights. Yes, they are standard on theThe paint shade Canyon Beige is also new and specific to the GLA. Both the standard 18 and the optional 19-inch wheels are also revised.The interior only sees changes to a few switches and lighting, but a standard reversing camera is a welcomed upgrade. Hopefully, they can keep prices as they were while offering that. As an option, you can have a much better 8-inch screen.In the U.S., nothing changes under the hood. You standard GLA 250 still delivers 208 horsepower from its 2.0-liter turbo. The AMG model is stuck at 375 horsepower (US spec).It makes us wonder why Mercedes took so long testing the GLA facelift, as the Europeans aren't receiving many new engines. The GLA 220 4Matic is new, fitting in the middle of the gasoline range with its 184 PS and 300 Nm of torque.Buyers can now look forward to Android Auto, a 360-degree view parking system and hands-free activation for the powered liftgate. But, most of these things will also be offered on the new MINI Countryman.Look for the 2018 GLA to hit dealerships this summer for a price that will be revealed closer to the launch. That AMG with the performance package does look sick, right?!