2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Rendered, White Over Black Suits It Well

 
23 Dec 2016
After unveiling the E-Class Coupe (C238), Mercedes-Benz looks forward to hacking its roof off. With the E-Class Cabriolet (A238) expected to debut next year, spy photos and renderings will have to do until Mercedes-Benz decides to take the veil off.
On this occasion, two renderings from RM Car Design caught our attention and, truth be told, we like what we see. Especially in white-over-black seats with red seat belts, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet looks like a lesser S-Class Cabriolet. Or like a bigger C-Class Cabriolet, for that matter.

In rendering form, this is a handsome cruiser adorned by an elegant soft top roof, one that Mercedes-Benz can’t afford to get wrong. Other than the customer itself, the three-pointed star needs to get the E-Class Cabriolet right if it wants to topple BMW as the world’s best-selling premium manufacturer.

On course for a potential public outing at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet will share its underpinnings with the E-Class Coupe, engines and transmissions included. Mercedes-AMG models are also in the pipeline, namely the E50 and E63 with 4Matic all-wheel-drive.

Those who aren’t in the market for the sheer madness offered by an AMG-ified E-Class Cabriolet can settle for a suite of turbocharged four- and six-cylinder engines. The entry-level model in Euro flavor will get a 2.0-liter diesel, with 194 PS (143 kW) and 400 Nm of torque at the crank. On the high-octane front, the E Cabrio will be offered in E200, E300, and E400 4Matic forms.

All E-Class Cabriolet models will be matched with the automaker’s 9G-Tronic automatic transmission. “What about the legal dispute over the Airscarf system?” Because the man who owns the patent for Airscarf will see its intellectual property expire on December 25, 2016, you can bet your sweet bippy the E-Class Cabriolet will be available with the neck-heating system.
