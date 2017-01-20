2018 Mercedes Benz C-Coupe Facelift Spied With Minimal Camouflage

autoevolution
Mercedes-Benz is in the final stages of the development process of the C-Class Coupe C205 facelift.
The German coupe will be offered with a new set of LED headlights, which have previously been featured in another story that focused on the new mid-sized two-door from Stuttgart. As you can observe, the example spotted by our spy photographers appears to have a production body, and it bears little camouflage.

The only thing on it that will not reach production in the current form is the front bumper, which is a component that is undergoing development. We have a close-up picture of the part, and it seems to have a set of sensors that are embedded in it.

If we were to estimate by the way they look, these are parking sensors, but they could also be part of a new semi-autonomous system.

The facelift of the C-Class Coupe is expected to bring a new line of engines to the German model. We are referring to the new range of inline-six cylinder units, which will also benefit from a 48-Volt electrical system. Mercedes-Benz will also offer four-cylinder units for the C-Class Coupe, which will come to the more affordable versions in the range.

The carmaker is expected to officially reveal the facelift of the C-Class Coupe in early 2018. It may be presented later during the same year, but that has yet to be announced on official channels.

Both the sedan and wagon versions of this model will be unveiled ahead of the coupe, as this is a habit in the automotive industry, with few exceptions from the norm.

Regardless of their presentation date, all of the body versions of the restyled W205 will benefit from the same technological and technical improvements, so the sedan model should reveal most of the changes that will be applied to the two-door body variant.
