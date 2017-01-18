2018 Mercedes Benz C-Class Facelift Spied, Reveals More of Its Interior

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to restyle the C-Class W205, and the company’s engineers are working on the model's facelift.
As you can scrutinize in the photo gallery, the engineers have decided to test a sedan version of the C-Class and an Wagon model
in the same run. The two cars are probably being evaluated to see the differences between them in winter conditions.
Just like any other brand, Mercedes-Benz
wants to make sure that the station wagon drives just as well as the sedan, while also imprinting a touch of character into each body style.
Aside from the aesthetic changes, the C-Class
will get an uprated interior with the restyling. Thankfully, our spy photographers have gotten close enough to the prototypes to enable them to supply a photo gallery that focuses on the passenger compartment of the 2018 C-Class. Evidently, everything you see is a work-in-progress, as with most interiors of these prototypes.
The German manufacturer has decided not to integrate the screen of the multimedia unit into the dash, preferring to maintain the current format, which is not appreciated by everyone.
Some have complained that the unit looks like something that was acquired after the interior was developed, and that it should have been integrated into the dash.
In this case, the explanation is simple - while they do have voice controls, and the center console features a physical control interface, the screen also supports touch input.
If the display were to be placed deep in the dash, it would be out of reach while the front occupants are properly seated, which could become upsetting if you had to reach out to press some functions on the screen.
We can also observe that the gauge cluster has not been converted to a fully digital setup, which can already be found on its competitor from Audi
, the A4
. A few modest tweaks have been applied to the steering wheel, and some trim elements seem to be ready to receive some changes that are not present in this prototype.