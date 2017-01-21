autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Might Get Three-Door Body Style

 
21 Jan 2017
Mercedes-Benz is hard at work with the development of the next-generation A-Class, which will be built on the MFA2 platform.

The German compact model will continue to have a front-wheel-drive architecture, and all-wheel drive will remain optional for some variants, while a few will have it as standard.

The new A-Class comes after the success registered by the ongoing model, which has made the German corporation gain courage in the compact segment.

Daimler officials have confirmed the conglomerate’s plans to expand the Mercedes-Benz compact range, and those could probably include new body styles for existing models.

We already know that Mercedes-Benz plans to make a brother for the GLA, which will be called GLB. The latter is expected to be more capable in off-road conditions, while the former is supposed to receive a look that is more focused on the idea of a coupe.

In the case of the 2018 A-Class, Mercedes-Benz could offer a three-door hatchback body. The body style was discontinued for the ongoing generation of the A-Class, but was previously available on the second generation of the compact model from the three-pointed star.

Several automakers have abandoned their three-door hatchback models in recent years, and even the hot hatches based on those cars were transformed into five-door versions. Those automakers explained that three-door models cannot be justified when sales are concerned, as European clients prefer more practical vehicles.

However, a few brands still offer three-door hatchbacks, and some have the courage to do this in the subcompact class, which has small profit margins. Thanks to modular platforms and adequate sales figures of the five-door model used as a base, even volume automakers can afford to have these products in their ranges.

Mercedes-Benz has not confirmed or denied the rumors regarding the three-door version of the 2018 A-Class, which means there is still hope for those that prefer this body style. If it gets the green light for production, it could reach the market by late 2018.
