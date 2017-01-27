2018 Mercedes-AMG S65 Facelift Shows New Front End in Spy Video

This is, in the words of the Stuttgart carparazzi Walko, the "V12 top-model" of the Mercedes S-Class facelift
. He might have caught the engine sound a little better than we can, because it certainly isn't easy to make out the features of the S65.
Like the rest of the S-Class family, the uber S65 will receive cosmetic updates this year. A V12 is kind of pointless in an era where V8s have so much to offer, but we're glad they kept the flagship. Without it, multi-millionaires just wouldn't have anything interesting to spend their money on and the BMW 760Li
might get the run of the market.
The grille on this prototype is similar to what we already have in production, which is why they didn't camouflage it. However, changes are being made to the lower front bumper, where we can see some satin metallic finish around the intakes, as a bit of the camouflage has been torn off.
Rejoice, future Mercedes buyers, because the S65 facelift might give you bragging rights in the headlight department as well. The brow of the unit is now made up of three individual strips and the main beams are replaced by a trio of LED clusters stacked vertically.
These components likely form part of the Mercedes Multibeam LED matrix headlight technology, which allows you to have the high beams on all the time, illuminating dangers without blinding others. It can also place a spotlight on pedestrians or animals that are in your way.
The S-Class interior is still amazing except for the two screens and the bezels surrounding them. That's where the facelift will improve things dramatically. However, the center console might also have a few surprises.
Tobias Muller has said he is not abandoning the V12 engines. But while we expect a complete engine swap for the S63, the S65 won't do anything that dramatic. In all likelihood, it will be but a footnote in the facelift's press release.