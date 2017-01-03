2018 Mercedes-AMG GLA45 Facelift Makes Spyshot Debut, Hides More Muscular Design

The GLA will go down in the Mercedes-Benz history books as the model that opened a whole new world of posibilities for the company, with next week's Detroit Motor Show set to drop the mid-cycle revamp for the compact crossover. However, we wouldn't hold our breath for the revamped A45 showing up alongside its lesser siblings, as we've just managed to get our hands on the first 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLA45 spyshots.









P.S.: As you've noticed, we refrained from calling the Mercedes-AMG GLA45 a crossover, a conclusion that comes after our The Affalterbach-massaged incarnation of the 2018 GLA is still hiding its light clusters, as well as its front fascia and rear apron, but we have a stong hint on what to expect. Mercedes-Benz released a teaser of the facelifted "civilian" GLA earlier today (check out the photo gallery to your right) and the bolder styling cues seen in the image means we can expect a spicier-looking A45.The visual side of the refreshed GLA45 might just be the most important change brought by the facelift, as the tech side of the vehicle isn't expected to bring any jaw-dropping news.For one thing, the 2016 model year saw the GLA45 inheriting the tech upgrades that had debuted on the Mercedes-A45, which meant the two-liter turbo under the hood jumped from 355 to 375 hp (381 PS). Also, the seven-speed dual-clutch tranny of the vehicle received shorter ratios (three to seven), thus improving rolling sprint times even further.It's difficult not notice how the GLA and the A-Class paths are splitting, with the hatchback set to receive an all-new generation this year. From an upcoming A40 warm-hatch model to the expected hybrid propulsion of the 2019 GLA45 are only a few of the benefits brought by the new platform of the fourth-generation A-Class.P.S.: As you've noticed, we refrained from calling the Mercedes-AMG GLA45 a crossover, a conclusion that comes after our 2,000-mile roadtrip in the outgoing model.