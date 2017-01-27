autoevolution

2018 McLaren 720S Spied Uncamouflaged, Has 720 PS (710 HP)

 
27 Jan 2017, 13:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Way ahead of its planned unveiling at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the 2018 McLaren 720S shows up in all its glory on Instagram. Coming courtesy of GodSpeed EDC, this photograph reveals almost all there is to the new McLaren’s physique.
Before we start talking about the car, pay attention what happens in the background. Indeed, those are auto journos doing exactly what they shouldn’t do at a preview of a car that has yet to be revealed to the public: take pics.

The angle is bad and shadows don’t do the 720S justice, but then again, this is our best look yet at the second-generation Super Series model. The paint finish appears to be Volcano Orange, which is an optional extra on the 650S the 720S is replacing. The brake calipers are finished in orange as well.

Areas such as the headlights, part of the front fenders, the roof, side mirrors, and the rear fascia, meanwhile, feature a combination of black and carbon fiber. It’s a looker, alright, but it’s different from other McLarens before it.

From the shape of the headlights to the rather curvaceous roofline, the 720S or whatever it will be called is a shape of things to come from future McLaren models. While on the subject of new offerings, a three-seater hyper-grand tourer has been confirmed, and it's bearing the internal codename BP23.

The two separate vents in the door structure are other tell-tale signs McLaren is getting serious about aerodynamics. From a previous teaser, we also know that the rear wing is designed to act as an air brake during hard cornering. On another note, the mass will go down by 18 kilograms over the 650S, translating to a dry weight of 1,283 kilograms (2,828 pounds).

We still don’t know if the all-new Super Series will drop the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 for a 4.0-liter engine. The rumor mill also hypothesizes that McLaren might have imbued the all-new model with P1-inspired hybrid technology, but nothing has been confirmed yet. 720 PS (710 horsepower) seem doable, though. I mean, just look at the subtle "720S" lettering on the doors.

 

Mclaren 720S A special treat for all my fans! You got it here first! This is beyond amazing. #mclaren #mclarenmso #p1 #mclarenp1 #mso #mclarenmso #720s #p14 #mclarenp14 #mclaren720s #drive #drivetribe #artinmotion #art #driving #driver #best #bestcar #dream #bronze #copper #dreamcar #supercars #hypercar #megacar #mclarenf1 #instagram #instafollow #instalike #insta #instago @mclarentalk @mclarenauto @supercarsbuzz @mclarens_worldwide @mclarenlife @madwhips_mcl @mclaren_motorsports @kcs_1

A photo posted by GodSpeed EDC (@godspeed.edc) on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:25pm PST

2018 McLaren 720S leak McLaren 720S spyshots McLaren supercar McLaren P14
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our MCLAREN Testdrives:

MCLAREN MP4-12C Spider 80
MCLAREN MP4-12C79