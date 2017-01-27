2018 McLaren 720S Spied Uncamouflaged, Has 720 PS (710 HP)

Way ahead of its planned unveiling at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show
, the 2018 McLaren 720S shows up in all its glory on Instagram. Coming courtesy of GodSpeed EDC, this photograph reveals almost all there is to the new McLaren’s physique.
Before we start talking about the car, pay attention what happens in the background. Indeed, those are auto journos doing exactly what they shouldn’t do at a preview of a car that has yet to be revealed to the public: take pics
.
The angle is bad and shadows don’t do the 720S justice, but then again, this is our best look yet at the second-generation Super Series model. The paint finish appears to be Volcano Orange, which is an optional extra on the 650S
the 720S is replacing. The brake calipers are finished in orange as well.
Areas such as the headlights, part of the front fenders, the roof, side mirrors, and the rear fascia, meanwhile, feature a combination of black and carbon fiber. It’s a looker, alright, but it’s different from other McLarens
before it.
From the shape of the headlights to the rather curvaceous roofline, the 720S or whatever it will be called is a shape of things to come from future McLaren models. While on the subject of new offerings, a three-seater hyper-grand tourer
has been confirmed, and it's bearing the internal codename BP23.
The two separate vents in the door structure are other tell-tale signs McLaren is getting serious about aerodynamics. From a previous teaser, we also know that the rear wing
is designed to act as an air brake during hard cornering. On another note, the mass will go down by 18 kilograms over the 650S, translating to a dry weight of 1,283 kilograms (2,828 pounds).
We still don’t know if the all-new Super Series will drop the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 for a 4.0-liter engine
. The rumor mill also hypothesizes that McLaren might have imbued the all-new model with P1-inspired hybrid technology, but nothing has been confirmed yet. 720 PS (710 horsepower) seem doable, though. I mean, just look at the subtle "720S"
lettering on the doors.
Mclaren 720S A special treat for all my fans! You got it here first! This is beyond amazing. #mclaren #mclarenmso #p1 #mclarenp1 #mso #mclarenmso #720s #p14 #mclarenp14 #mclaren720s #drive #drivetribe #artinmotion #art #driving #driver #best #bestcar #dream #bronze #copper #dreamcar #supercars #hypercar #megacar #mclarenf1 #instagram #instafollow #instalike #insta #instago @mclarentalk @mclarenauto @supercarsbuzz @mclarens_worldwide @mclarenlife @madwhips_mcl @mclaren_motorsports @kcs_1
A photo posted by GodSpeed EDC (@godspeed.edc) on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:25pm PST