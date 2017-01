2018 McLaren 720S Spied Uncamouflaged, Has 720 PS (710 HP)

Before we start talking about the car, pay attention what happens in the background. Indeed, those are auto journos doing exactly what they shouldn’t do at a preview of a car that has yet to be revealed to the public: take pics The angle is bad and shadows don’t do the 720S justice, but then again, this is our best look yet at the second-generation Super Series model. The paint finish appears to be Volcano Orange, which is an optional extra on the 650S the 720S is replacing. The brake calipers are finished in orange as well.Areas such as the headlights, part of the front fenders, the roof, side mirrors, and the rear fascia, meanwhile, feature a combination of black and carbon fiber. It’s a looker, alright, but it’s different from other McLarens before it.From the shape of the headlights to the rather curvaceous roofline, the 720S or whatever it will be called is a shape of things to come from future McLaren models. While on the subject of new offerings, a three-seater hyper-grand tourer has been confirmed, and it's bearing the internal codename BP23.The two separate vents in the door structure are other tell-tale signs McLaren is getting serious about aerodynamics. From a previous teaser, we also know that the rear wing is designed to act as an air brake during hard cornering. On another note, the mass will go down by 18 kilograms over the 650S, translating to a dry weight of 1,283 kilograms (2,828 pounds).We still don’t know if the all-new Super Series will drop the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 for a 4.0-liter engine . The rumor mill also hypothesizes that McLaren might have imbued the all-new model with P1-inspired hybrid technology, but nothing has been confirmed yet. 720 PS (710 horsepower) seem doable, though. I mean, just look at the subtle "720S" lettering on the doors.