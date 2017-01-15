autoevolution
LIVE:  2017 North American International Auto Show Coverage  

2018 Mazda3 to Introduce HCCI Engine, Promises 30% Better Fuel Efficiency

 
15 Jan 2017, 14:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
With the SkyActiv suite of technologies, Mazda proved that electrification isn’t the answer to the internal combustion engine’s limitations. Available in naturally aspirated, turbo, and diesel flavors, the SkyActiv family of engines are mechanical marvels in their own right for more than one reason: efficiency.
In its relentless quest to keep the internal combustion engine alive by making it relevant in a world enamored with electric vehicles, Mazda plans to introduce the second-generation SkyActiv-G engine. More to the point, a motor that promises 30 percent better fuel efficiency than its predecessor.

As per an exclusive report published by Nikkei, the all-new powerplant will use “pressure, not spark plugs, to ignite fuel.” It sounds ridiculous when you think about it, but Mazda proved time and time again that it can win an argument against all the odds. Here’s a case in point about what I’m on about: the Japanese automaker was the first to perfect the rotary (Wankel) engine.

Due to the lack of spark plugs, the new engine will employ homogenous charge compression ignition (HCCI) to make things go boom. In other words, a gasoline-fed motor with the ignition system of a diesel engine: the DiesOtto. Other than better gas mileage, this solution is also believed to reduce exhaust emissions. Slated to debut in 2018 in the next-gen Mazda3, the homogenous charge compression ignition SkyActiv mill will then roll out to other models.

Nikkei’s report highlights that the second-generation SkyActiv engine “would give the current Mazda3 mileage approaching 30 km per liter, according to estimates.” That’d be 3.3 l/100 km and 70.5 miles per gallon, figures that would put the 2018 Mazda3 at the very top of the compact segment.

In related news, Mazda plans to mass produce an electric vehicle by 2019, whereas a plug-in hybrid is in the offing for 2021. Considering that the Japanese automaker joined forces with Toyota to research and develop electrification solutions, it’s pretty obvious that Mazda is thinking ahead, making preparations for the next decade of automotive history.
2018 Mazda3 homogenous charge compression ignition Mazda mazda3 SKYACTIV HCCI technology
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
 

Our MAZDA Testdrives:

2016 Mazda6 Wagon 2.2 Skyactiv-D78
2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata79
2015 Mazda CX-372
2016 Mazda CX-577
2016 Mazda675
2015 Mazda267
2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata64
2014 MAZDA3 Sedan78
MAZDA676