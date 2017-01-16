2018 Lexus LS 500h Teased By Accident

As you might know already, Lexus revealed the all-new LS at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show. Only one model was presented to the public, both live and in the car’s media kit: the LS 500
. The absence of a hybrid model left some of us a bit baffled, but don't worry.
Hidden in the media pack for the LS 500, there’s a pic depicting the center console of the all-new model. “So what about it?”
Take a closer look. Notice the silver-ish EV Mode button? Think of it as a teaser for the LS 500h. Or a PR department that let it slip on purpose in the LS 500’s photo gallery.
“EV Mode”
doesn’t tell much in the way of powertrain details, but fret not. Being based on the GA-L vehicle architecture that made its debut with the Lexus LC, it doesn’t take much brainpower to work out that the soon-to-debut 2018 Lexus LS 500h will be terribly similar to the LC 500h.
The two-door grand tourer in hybrid form employs the Multi Stage Hybrid
system. In other words, it’s combining the internal combustion attributes of a 3.5-liter V6, an electric motor, and a 1.1 kWh battery. On the cog-swapping front, the LC 500h is gifted with not one, but two separate transmissions.
In the red corner, we have a continuously variable transmission. In the blue corner, the LC 500h has a four-speed automatic box designed to modulate the continuously variable transmission’s output for a very specific reason. And that is to eliminate the awful droning and the rubber band feel of a CVT
.
The multistage transmission system sends a total of 354 hp (295 hp V6 + 59 hp electric motor) to the rear wheels of the LC 500h. The upcoming LS 500h should benefit from the same powertrain solutions as its two-door sibling. Its main competitors in the full-size luxury sedan segment are BMW’s all-new 740e iPerformance
and the Mercedes-Benz S500e Plug-In Hybrid
.