autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

2018 Lexus LS 500h Teased By Accident

 
16 Jan 2017, 13:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
As you might know already, Lexus revealed the all-new LS at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show. Only one model was presented to the public, both live and in the car’s media kit: the LS 500. The absence of a hybrid model left some of us a bit baffled, but don't worry.
Hidden in the media pack for the LS 500, there’s a pic depicting the center console of the all-new model. “So what about it?” Take a closer look. Notice the silver-ish EV Mode button? Think of it as a teaser for the LS 500h. Or a PR department that let it slip on purpose in the LS 500’s photo gallery.

“EV Mode” doesn’t tell much in the way of powertrain details, but fret not. Being based on the GA-L vehicle architecture that made its debut with the Lexus LC, it doesn’t take much brainpower to work out that the soon-to-debut 2018 Lexus LS 500h will be terribly similar to the LC 500h.

The two-door grand tourer in hybrid form employs the Multi Stage Hybrid system. In other words, it’s combining the internal combustion attributes of a 3.5-liter V6, an electric motor, and a 1.1 kWh battery. On the cog-swapping front, the LC 500h is gifted with not one, but two separate transmissions.

In the red corner, we have a continuously variable transmission. In the blue corner, the LC 500h has a four-speed automatic box designed to modulate the continuously variable transmission’s output for a very specific reason. And that is to eliminate the awful droning and the rubber band feel of a CVT.

The multistage transmission system sends a total of 354 hp (295 hp V6 + 59 hp electric motor) to the rear wheels of the LC 500h. The upcoming LS 500h should benefit from the same powertrain solutions as its two-door sibling. Its main competitors in the full-size luxury sedan segment are BMW’s all-new 740e iPerformance and the Mercedes-Benz S500e Plug-In Hybrid.
2018 Lexus LS 500h teaser Lexus LS 500h V6 2018 Lexus LS Hybrid Lexus
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
 

Our LEXUS Testdrives:

2016 Lexus GS F73
2015 LEXUS RC, RC F 76
2015 LEXUS NX79
LEXUS IS 300h F Sport80
LEXUS GS 450h81
LEXUS CT 200h 78
LEXUS RX 450h 71