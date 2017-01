2018 Lexus LS 500 Unleashed With 415 HP Twin-Turbo V6

415 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque is all it has to offer, which is not a lot if I’m to be brutally honest. On the upside, it’s more than the atmospheric V8 it replaces. Just like the Ford 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, the engine in the all-new Lexus LS is matched with an 10-speed automatic It’s pretty much the same unit as the one used by the LC 500 . Speaking of which, the LC and LS share the GA-L vehicle architecture, described by Lexus as the stiffest platform it has ever developed. Be that as it may, isn’t it funny that the LC 500 packs a V8 while the LS 500 makes do with a force-fed V6?Don’t get me wrong. In time, I will get used to the fact the LS said farewell to the V8. This change of heart is also made easy by how sexy the 2018 Lexus LS is. I mean, look at how intricate the headlight design is. The cabin, however, is where the XF50 LS means business. Wherever you look, the new LS boasts world-class comfort and craftsmanship, as expected from Lexus “Not only will the LS symbolize the Lexus brand, it will become the definitive new-generation luxury car embodying Japanese tradition and culture,” explains Toshio Asahi, the chief engineer for the 2018 LS . “As such, this global pinnacle must go far beyond what the world expects from a luxury car.”For those who would rather be chauffeured, the full-size sedan has a 123-inch wheelbase. This makes it 1.3 inches longer than the 2017 Lexus LS in long-wheelbase attire, which equals acres of legroom for the rear passengers. Customers living in colder climates will be able to spec the LS with AWD For more information on the newest big kahuna in the Japanese automaker's model lineup, check the release under the following promo video.