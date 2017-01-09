2018 Lexus LS 500 Unleashed With 415 HP Twin-Turbo V6

Unfortunately no, the naturally aspirated 4.6-liter V8
is no longer available for the LS. For model year 2018, the fifth-generation LS makes use of a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 powerplant.
415 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque is all it has to offer, which is not a lot if I’m to be brutally honest. On the upside, it’s more than the atmospheric V8 it replaces. Just like the Ford 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, the engine in the all-new Lexus LS is matched with an 10-speed automatic
.
It’s pretty much the same unit as the one used by the LC 500
. Speaking of which, the LC and LS share the GA-L vehicle architecture, described by Lexus as the stiffest platform it has ever developed. Be that as it may, isn’t it funny that the LC 500 packs a V8 while the LS 500 makes do with a force-fed V6?
Don’t get me wrong. In time, I will get used to the fact the LS said farewell to the V8. This change of heart is also made easy by how sexy the 2018 Lexus LS is. I mean, look at how intricate the headlight design is. The cabin, however, is where the XF50 LS means business. Wherever you look, the new LS boasts world-class comfort and craftsmanship, as expected from Lexus
.
“Not only will the LS symbolize the Lexus brand, it will become the definitive new-generation luxury car embodying Japanese tradition and culture,”
explains Toshio Asahi, the chief engineer for the 2018 LS
. “As such, this global pinnacle must go far beyond what the world expects from a luxury car.”
For those who would rather be chauffeured, the full-size sedan has a 123-inch wheelbase. This makes it 1.3 inches longer than the 2017 Lexus LS in long-wheelbase attire, which equals acres of legroom for the rear passengers. Customers living in colder climates will be able to spec the LS with AWD
.
For more information on the newest big kahuna in the Japanese automaker's model lineup, check the release under the following promo video.