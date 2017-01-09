2018 Lexus LC 500 Priced From $92,000 For the U.S. Market

Lexus
’ LC
has been priced on the U.S. market, and it appears that it starts at $92,000 excluding destination and handling.
The price stated is for the LC 500 version, which comes with a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine that delivers 475 hp
and 398 lb-ft. Lexus matches it with a 10-speed automatic transmission, which seems to be a first for the segment.
The second option in the LC range is the hybrid model, which is called LC 500h
, and starts at an MSRP of $96,510 sans destination and handling. The latter is a V6-engined coupe that offers a combined hybrid output of 354 HP
. It comes with a complicated transmission setup
that is said to be efficient and fun to use.
Both versions of the Lexus LC come with paddle shifters, LED headlights, a drive mode selection button, and the company’s new user interface. The latter is called Remote Touch Interface, and it has a touchpad instead of the previous solution that was used in older Lexus cars.
Your choices will be exhibited on a 10.3-inch TFT multimedia display, and you will be able to listen to your favorite songs using a premium sound system. The flagship coupe from Lexus comes with the company’s signature safety system, which bundles numerous active safety technologies, from lane assist and adaptive cruise control, all the way to pre-collision system with a pedestrian protection function.
Optional equipment includes elements like a head-up display, a limited-slip differential for the hybrid model, and a few models of 20 and 21-inch rims. There’s also a “cold package”
on offer, which involves a heated steering wheel and a heated windscreen, which is something that would be nice to be standard on just about anything in the segment (not just for Lexus), but isn’t.
Customers can also order predefined optional packages, but only starting in May, when it arrives at Lexus dealers.