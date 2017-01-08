2018 Kia Stinger GT Officially Revealed

autoevolution

After many years of promises and a whole lot of spy photos, Kia has taken the wraps off the Stinger GT. The quickest, fastest, most luxurious, and most expensive Kia model will soon make its first public outing in the flesh at the 2017 Detroit Motor Show.
Slated to be presented today at 18:00 EST, the 2018 Kia Stinger GT was designed with grand touring in mind. Built on a platform based on that of the 2017 Genesis G80, the Stinger GT boasts rear-wheel-drive, MacPherson struts at the front, and multi-link suspension at the rear. Dimensions-wise, the coupe-ish sedan slots between the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe and 6er GC.

Under the hood, a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 provides the 8-speed automatic transmission with 365 horsepower (370 PS) and 376 pound-feet (510 Nm) of torque. There’s no manual option, I’m afraid. On the upside, the limited-slip differential should provide interesting driving dynamics. 62 mph (100 km/h) is doable in 5.1 seconds, while top speed is rated at 151 mph (244 km/h).

Kia let it slip that a less aggressive Stinger GT will be made available in early 2018. Slated to pack a four-cylinder turbocharged engine, the lesser model will offer the driver no less than 252 horsepower (255 PS) to play with. At the present moment, the South Korean automaker can’t say for sure if an efficiency-minded turbo diesel is also in the offing for the EU market.

Inspired by the GT Concept revealed at the 2011 Frankfurt Motor Show, the all-new Stinger GT certainly looks the part. Sexy exterior aside, the interior is the real cherry here. I mean, just look at those circular air vents bang in the middle of the dashboard! The tack-on touchscreen infotainment system is another stylistic highlight that hints at premium German automakers.

From a technical standpoint, the 2018 Kia Stinger GT is the work of a gentleman called Albert Biermann. The former head of the BMW M division decided to give the Stinger GT adaptive dampers. What’s more, the electronic stability program can be set up to interfere as much as the driver wants it to.

Pricing has yet to be announced, but first deliveries for left- and right-hand drive markets are set for fall 2017. Expect Kia to offer more information on the all-new Stinger GT tonight at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show.
