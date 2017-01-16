2018 Kia Cee’d Shows Evolutionary Design In Newest Spy Photos

Expected to debut no later than September 2017 at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the 2018 Kia Cee’d is currently testing in Germany in pre-production form. The third-generation model will share many of its bits with the all-new-for-2017 Hyundai i30
.
From a visual standpoint, the tiger-nose grille remains, as does the tall roofline and outline of the greenhouse. The four-point headlights, however, make me think that Kia’s chief designer (Peter Schreyer
) is keeping an eye on what Porsche is doing these days. In any case, the all-new generation of the Cee’d looks a-OK for a compact hatchback.
The spy snappers also took photos of the interior and, to the surprise of many, the physical button is alive and kicking. Despite the fact the industry is advocating for touch this and haptic that, the 2018 Kia Cee’d features a lot of buttons on its dashboard. Their layout is what I would describe as “arranged”
and “just in the reach of the driver’s hand.”
Yet again, Porsche's interior design
team would be proud.
Taking into consideration the small size of the media system and how spartan the interior is, it’s likely that this prototype is based on the entry-level model in the 2018 Kia Cee’d lineup. There’s no information on whether the three-door body style will soldier on, though. A station wagon
(a.k.a. Sportswagon) variant is due to go on sale sometime in 2018.
On the engine front, the range will consist of the 1.0 T-GDi three-cylinder turbo, 1.4 T-GDi four-cylinder turbo, 1.6 CRDi
turbo diesel, and a 1.4-liter freely aspirated MPI with 100 PS (99 horsepower) on tap. A 7-speed automatic transmission is expected to be offered on the 1.4 T-GDi (140 PS / 138 hp), 1.6 CRDi 110 PS, and 1.6 CRDi 136 PS. A GT-branded warm hatch
is also in the pipeline, though it will go on sale in 2018.
Regarding the possibility of adapting the upcoming Hyundai i30 N
into an extremely hot Kia Cee’d, only time will tell if the N department is willing to share its know-how with the i30’s brother.