The perennial Volkswagen Golf still is king of the hill as far as sales in Europe are concerned. Even though crossovers and SUVs are trending, the compact hatchback segment continues to be relevant in the EU. And yes, everyone wants a piece of the Golf.

Kia, for example, tried its hands at conquering the Old Continent with the Cee’d. Inspired by the Golf , the first-generation model wasn’t up to par with its German rival. Then the second-generation Cee’d went on sale in 2012, boasting better everything. 2017 will bring forth yet another generation of the Cee’d, which will up the ante to the next level.Spy photographs have caught it testing time and again out and about the South Korean automaker’s technical center in Russelsheim, Germany. Taking cues from the spied pre-production prototypes, pixel artist KKSStudio imagined how the third-gen Cee’d would look like once Kia lifts the veil off.The rendering remains faithful to the camouflaged prototype , down to details such as the wheel design, brake calipers, and side mirrors with integrated turn signals. The tiger-nose grille continues to dominate the front fascia of the car. Four-point LED headlights are also on the menu.As far as the profile is concerned, the 2018 Kia Cee’d isn’t afraid to show that its half-brother is the 2017 Hyundai i30 . On that note, the curvature of the C-pillar and rear quarter windows are very alike between the two models.Under the hood, you could say that all is new and all is old. After Ford and Volkswagen proved that 1.0-liter turbo three-cylinder engines are the future for this type of car, Kia has gladly turned its focus toward downsizing.Hence, the entry-level engine available for the 2018 Kia Cee’d will be the 1.0 T-GDI the current generation packs in 100 and 120 PS forms. Further up, the 1.4 T-GDI turbo four-banger and 1.6turbo diesel will do the talking.