2018 Jaguar E-Pace Spied in the Snow, Could Become Quickest-Selling Jaguar Ever

Jaguar is currently in the midst of a crossover offensive, with the next step in the Brits' high-riding strategy being the E-Pace, which you can see in these winter wonderland spyshots.





Never before has a Jaguar model left dealer lots quicker than the F-Pace and the smaller and more affordable E-Pace might just go on to become the Gaydon's best-seller.



The heavy camouflage might conceal details such as the expectedly charming front fascia, but we can still notice the gracious roof line, an element that not only pleases the eye, but also helps the carmaker establish a visual identity for its crossovers.



Then there's the short hood, which visually connects the E-Pace to the I-Pace (here are some



The engine compartment will welcome the company's 2.0-liter turbo-four gas and diesel engines. European customers will receive the full line-up, including the 240 hp gas motor, as well as the 150 and 180 hp incarnations of the diesel unit.



We expect Jaguar to launch the E-Pace on US shores as a two-engine effort, with the 240 hp gas mill being joined by the 180-pony oil burner, with the latter having already been announced for the Jaguar XE. Later on in the model's life, we could see a hybrid powertrain being added.



