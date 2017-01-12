autoevolution
2018 Jaguar E-Pace Spied in the Snow, Could Become Quickest-Selling Jaguar Ever

 
12 Jan 2017, 12:13 UTC
Jaguar is currently in the midst of a crossover offensive, with the next step in the Brits' high-riding strategy being the E-Pace, which you can see in these winter wonderland spyshots.
In fact, the E-Pace promises to be more than just an intermediate step between the F-Pace, Jaguar's first crossover and the production version of the electric I-Pace concept, which should land next year.

Never before has a Jaguar model left dealer lots quicker than the F-Pace and the smaller and more affordable E-Pace might just go on to become the Gaydon's best-seller.

The heavy camouflage might conceal details such as the expectedly charming front fascia, but we can still notice the gracious roof line, an element that not only pleases the eye, but also helps the carmaker establish a visual identity for its crossovers.

Then there's the short hood, which visually connects the E-Pace to the I-Pace (here are some spyshots of the electric crossover). Nevertheless, the two couldn't be further apart in terms of their platforms. While the electron juice sipper will ride on an all-new architecture, the BMW X1 rival will use a modified version of the Land Rover Evoque's platform, just like the Discovery Sport does.

The engine compartment will welcome the company's 2.0-liter turbo-four gas and diesel engines. European customers will receive the full line-up, including the 240 hp gas motor, as well as the 150 and 180 hp incarnations of the diesel unit.

We expect Jaguar to launch the E-Pace on US shores as a two-engine effort, with the 240 hp gas mill being joined by the 180-pony oil burner, with the latter having already been announced for the Jaguar XE. Later on in the model's life, we could see a hybrid powertrain being added.

In terms of the timetable, Jaguar should introduce the E-Pace in mid-2017, as 2018 will mark the moment when the carmaker steps onto the EV stage with the I-Pace.
