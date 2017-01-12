2018 Honda Odyssey Shows The Chrysler Pacifica How It's Done in Detroit

autoevolution
Many people buy a minivan because they have, not because they want to. However, I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that the 2018 Odyssey looks better than some SUVs.
This all-new model just made its debut at the Detroit Auto Show and from the front, it looks just like some of our favorite Hondas, the Civic and CR-V. However, the side profile shows creativity beyond what the minivan segment allows.

The old Odyssey was pretty sweet-looking too, but this one takes the cake, fooling you into thinking the rear windshield and side glass are connected through a narrow kink.

The powered tailgate can now be kicked opened, while the higher sound deadening lets you focus more on what the infotainment has to offer.

EX and higher trim levels will have a big, high-resolution screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. I also like the way the used buttons for the shifter; it's modern and... Japanesey.

The second row of seats slides not only back and forth, but also latteraly, a trick you never see in a crossover. You could also push the seats apart to stop children from clawing each other. The 2018 Odyssey can also be fitted with a fish-eyed camera that lets you see exactly what your passengers are doing all the way in the back.

All but the lowest LX trim have Honda Sensing with lane keep assist, dynamic cruise control, and lane departure warning. We all know how quickly a minivan driver can be distracted, so these are welcome features. Finally, we have to take a look under the hood, where you won't find any 1.5-liter turbo. Instead, the 2018 model uses a more powerful 3.5-liter V6 that will be helped in the MPG department by the 10-speed automatic. That doesn't sound too bad, does it?

