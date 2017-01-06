2018 GMC Terrain Teased, Looks Better than the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox

As Chevy prepares to bring the all-new Equinox
to market, GMC decided to take to the 2017 Detroit Auto Show for the unveiling of the next-generation Terrain. Until then, a message will have to suffice: “the bar will be elevated, shattered and left behind.” Oh, and a teaser that reveals us the profile design.
From an aesthetic standpoint, the 2018 GMC Traverse looks as if it borrowed a couple of styling tricks from Opel
, General Motors’ European division. Compared to the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, which appears to be more of a longroof rather than a crossover-ish SUV
, I’d say that the GMC is prettier.
The swooping C-pillars, aluminum roof bars black, and black accents that create the impression of a floating roofline are a breath of fresh air for the Terrain. Introduced in 2009 for the 2010 model year and refreshed for model year 2016
, it was about time GMC think over the Terrain from the ground up.
Also underpinned by the D2XX platform
of the Equinox, the 2018 Terrain is very likely to adopt the engines and trannies of its golden bowtie-badged brother. In this regard, the lineup will start with a 1.5-liter turbo with 170 horsepower and 230 pound-feet of torque. Pricing should be more peppered than that of the Equinox ($24,475 sans delivery tax), but not by much.
Next up, a 2.0-liter turbo will have to do with 252 horsepower and a fuel economy of 28 miles per gallon. The larger engine will be matched with a 9-speed automatic transmission that’s marketed as the Hydra-Matic 9T50
. A turbo diesel is also in the offing. More to the point, a 1.6 CDTi from Opel tuned to produce 136 horsepower and deliver up to 60 mpg highway in conjunction with the fuel efficiency-minded 6T45 6-speed automatic box.
Now that we’ve speculated enough about what the future holds for the Terrain, it's best we wait and see if the higher-ups over at the GMC
brand will be able to back up the big talk they used in the teaser's message.