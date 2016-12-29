autoevolution

2018 Ford Tourneo Courier Facelift Spied Almost Undisguised

 
29 Dec 2016, 12:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Ford’s prepared facelift for the Tourneo Courier, one of its smaller people carriers, is almost ready for market release.
Until Ford unleashes the 2018 Tourneo Courier in its showrooms and on the streets, the Blue Oval’s engineers are testing it in winter conditions. Our spy photograpers were on the lookout at what appears to be a remote gas station in Sweden, where several other prototypes were spotted within the past few weeks.

This model was first spied in October, while it was on a trailer in Germany, when the car was probably being transported between two divisions of the Ford Motor Company. Since then, the camouflage has not changed dramatically, but it has been adapted for road use.

Just like the previous prototype, significant aesthetic changes are not visible, which leads us to believe that Ford was experimenting with mechanical components that cannot be seen with the naked eye.

Instead of making an extremely subtle facelift, which is still a possibility in this segment, Ford is probably hiding more changes for the Tourneo Courier, but the examples that were spied were not wearing those modifications.

Most likely, the carmaker has revamped a few of the underpinnings of the Tourneo Courier, which have been optimized for increasing efficiency and comfort. Expect modest changes to the suspension, steering, and braking systems. Do not imagine dramatically improved performance, but rather optimizations to bring increments in all important aspects.

In case you do not acknowledge what a Ford Tourneo Courier does in the Blue Oval’s range, we explain. This model is the smallest people carrier in this brand’s portfolio, and it focused on utility and interior space, all at the detriment of exterior design.

Specifically, this model’s silhouette is sacrificed to make more room on the inside, but that does not mean it did not get the brand’s signature front grille.

As you can imagine, Courier denotes something in the Tourneo range. Instead of being called “Tourneo Crew,” or something similar, the vehicle is the passenger-oriented version of the Tourneo, which can also be ordered in a freight-specialized trim. The “plain” Tourneo is a five-seat version that tries to carry passengers and some freight.
Ford Tourneo Courier Facelift 2018 Ford Tourneo Courier Facelift Ford Tourneo Courier Ford Tourneo Ford spyshots
 
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75