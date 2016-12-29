2018 Ford Tourneo Courier Facelift Spied Almost Undisguised

Ford
’s prepared facelift for the Tourneo Courier
, one of its smaller people carriers, is almost ready for market release.
Until Ford unleashes the 2018 Tourneo Courier in its showrooms and on the streets, the Blue Oval’s engineers are testing it in winter conditions. Our spy photograpers were on the lookout at what appears to be a remote gas station in Sweden, where several other prototypes were spotted within the past few weeks.
This model was first spied in October
, while it was on a trailer in Germany, when the car was probably being transported between two divisions of the Ford Motor Company. Since then, the camouflage has not changed dramatically, but it has been adapted for road use.
Just like the previous prototype, significant aesthetic changes are not visible, which leads us to believe that Ford was experimenting with mechanical components that cannot be seen with the naked eye.
Instead of making an extremely subtle facelift, which is still a possibility in this segment, Ford is probably hiding more changes for the Tourneo Courier, but the examples that were spied were not wearing those modifications.
Most likely, the carmaker has revamped a few of the underpinnings of the Tourneo Courier, which have been optimized for increasing efficiency and comfort. Expect modest changes to the suspension, steering, and braking systems. Do not imagine dramatically improved performance, but rather optimizations to bring increments in all important aspects.
In case you do not acknowledge what a Ford Tourneo Courier does in the Blue Oval’s range, we explain. This model is the smallest people carrier in this brand’s portfolio, and it focused on utility and interior space, all at the detriment of exterior design.
Specifically, this model’s silhouette is sacrificed to make more room on the inside, but that does not mean it did not get the brand’s signature front grille.
As you can imagine, Courier denotes something in the Tourneo
range. Instead of being called “Tourneo Crew,” or something similar, the vehicle is the passenger-oriented version of the Tourneo, which can also be ordered in a freight-specialized trim. The “plain” Tourneo is a five-seat version that tries to carry passengers and some freight.