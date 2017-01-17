2018 Ford Mustang Leaked Ahead of Official Debut: Facelift or Facedroop?

The Volkswagen Group is the master of uglifying its cars come facelift time. The Ford Motor Company, on the other hand, pushed things even further with what I would call a “facedroop.”





Cue the 2018 Ford Mustang. Coming courtesy of Mustang6G via the "Tip Us” button , the mid-cycle update for the S550 has made things worse for the Mustang. The Orange Fury paint job looks great, as does the Performance Pack’s black-painted wheels and rear wing. But the front end, oh deary me! Looks like the new Mustang was hit by someone with the ugly stick.Wasn’t the Mustang supposed to be all about all things great about the U.S. of A., also known as the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave? The 2018 model year reminds me of a very crude Chinese knock-off. It’s that fugly. What I detest most about it? I’d answer the headlights in a heartbeat.What was Ford thinking when it designed the turn signal lights? Or the air scoops located just below them? The redesigned taillights, by comparison, are a modern take on the tri-bar graphic re-introduced by the S550 generation. The aesthetic twist is that the bars are now shaped to resemble the letter C.The interior remains a mystery, as do the oily bits of the 2018 Ford Mustang. Be that as it may, the “GT” and “5.0” badging confirms that the Coyote V8 will soldier on for the foreseeable future. Though not officially confirmed at the present moment, the Ford-GM-developed 10-speed automatic transmission will be introduced to the Mustang lineup by the 2018 MY.While we wait for Ford to explain this mess-up of a facelift, I’ll end this story with a quote from Mustang6G forum member marks: “The only reason I can think of for Ford releasing this facelift is to help Chevrolet sell more Camaros.”Apply cold water to burned area.