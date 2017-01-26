autoevolution

2018 Ford Mustang GT Shows Up in New Orleans, Its Face Still Splits Opinions

 
26 Jan 2017
by
Now that the 2018 Ford Mustang has shown its polarizing fascia in Detroit, the Blue Oval is making sure the pony stays under the spotlights, with the revised 'Stand taking part in all sort of events. The latest adventure of the sort saw a Redditor coming across a GT incarnation of the fast Ford, as the images to your right show.
The aficionado, who comes from New Orleans, was on his way to work on Wednesday morning when he crossed paths with the Mustang GT. It seems the machine had come to town for the NADA100 convention. After all, celebrating a century of existence for the National Automobile Dealers Association does seem like a fitting occasion for such a presence.

As many car nuts who have met the 2018 Ford Mustang in the metal, the man changed his mind about the new GT face once he got to look the thing in the eye: "I'll have to admit, I wasn't crazy about the headlights in the online images I saw, but in person they are sharp. Definitely a looker,"

Even so, other Redditors quickly delivered their negative takes on the car's appearance, so the opinion-splitting aura of the thing is still strong. Speaking of which, since the Shelby GT350 isn't getting the new visual treatment, here's a rendering that demonstrates what would've happened if the situation hadn't been this way.

It's difficult not to find the current 2018 Mustang situation amusing - while more and more ponies get spotted across the country, Ford is still playing the teasing game when it comes to the full specs of the thing.

The most important clue on the matter comes from an Easter Egg tweet, one that would have us believe the 18MY means the GT badge brings 470 hp. Or is it 455 hp? All we can do for now is keep placing our bets.
