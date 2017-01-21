2018 Ford Mustang GT Sedan Rendered As the Four-Door from Hell

Ford fans, as well as those who love Chevy, GM and many other carmakers, have been discussing the new face of the 2018 Mustang all week. Is it pretty, or is it oddball-grade? Will it grow on those who currently label it as awkward?





We'll remind you that a Ford tweet loaded with Easter Egg does hold a few clues that point out to a hefty output jump for the 2018MY Mustang GT, as we There are tons of questions to be answered, but we're here for an entirely different purpose. You see, an achievement of the new pony's front fascia, one we can all agree on, is that it helps the Mustang steer clear of the image of a two-door Fusion, as some seem to call the 'Stang.Well, the rendering we're brigning you now comes to cancel that effect. Coming from pixel wielder X-Tomi , the image shows us a four-door take on the 2018 Ford Mustang GT However, we're glad to point out that the digital artist didn't give a Fusion a 2018 'Stang face transplant, going for a more elaborate scheme instead.At first, you might say that this render makes just as much sense as X-Tomi's previous one, which saw the man applying the 2018MY treatment to the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. Now, we all know that the GT350 won't receive the '18 facelift seen on its lesser siblings, having to make due with some extra colors for the new model year.However, if we consider Dodge's strategy, which sees the automaker juggling with the Challenger and the Charger, perhpas a true performance four-door with a Blue Oval badge would be a good idea.We wouldn't hold our breath for such a release, though. Instead, let's stick to more plausible matters, such as the speculated 470 hp output of the 2018 Mustang GT.We'll remind you that a Ford tweet loaded with Easter Egg does hold a few clues that point out to a hefty output jump for the 2018MY Mustang GT, as we discussed earlier today.