2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

2018 Ford Mustang GT Could Have 470 HP, Ford's Twitter Easter Egg Hints

 
21 Jan 2017, 12:17 UTC
by
There's a war going on in the muscle car kingdom these days, aside from the obvious horsepower-related one and that's the teasing war. As far as Ford is concerned, the Blue Oval is offering us the 2018 Mustang bit by bit, with the official release having left plenty of key questions unanswered.
For instance, the carmaker has let it slip that the Five-Oh unit of the Mustang GT has been to the gym, but we haven't been offered the output figure of the facelifted pony. Fuel economy numbers? Thanks to the dual injection (port and direct), the efficiency has been increased, but Ford wouldn't say by how much.

Instead, the Blue Oval saw Mark Levine, its Product Communications Manager for North America, offering us a bunch of Easter Eggs in a delicious tweet, which you can find below.


The 289-mile range follows a similar retro path, as it pays homage to the 289ci V8 animating the original pony. And we haven't even gotten to the interesting part, albeit a speculative one.

For example, the 4,700 rpms could mean the Mustang GT is ready to one-up the sixth-gen Camaro SS in the power department. While the Chevy allows its driver to play with 455 hp, the Mustang could deliver 470 ponies, a welcome boost from the current 435 hp, especially since the Ford is heavier than its archenemy.

Also, if you blend the 4th gear and the 55 mph together, we might end up with 455 lb-ft of twist, which would place the 'Stang 30 lb-ft above the Camaro SS. And no, you're not the only ones for whom all this number talks seems like an appetizer for the inevitable drag race between the two.

We're keeping an eye on the Blue Oval and we'll return with fresh info as soon as we get our keyboards on it.
