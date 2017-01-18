2018 Ford Mustang GT Convertible Looks Mean and Lean In This Accurate Rendering

We could say the 2018 mid-cycle revamp of the Ford Mustang has brought a touch of GT350 to the "regular" ponies. For instance, while the Shelby model has a prominent front splitter, the 2018 Mustang GT is a splitter altogether. An opinion splitter, that is.





The 2018 Ford Mustang is set to land in dealerships across the US this fall, which means we have plenty of time to gaze at the thing over and over again. Since Ford has already shown us the fixed-roof incarnation of the revised Mustang, we're here with a rendering of the Convertible. Delivered by digital artist X-Tomi , the pixel manipulation appears to be extremely accurate, as the vast majority of renders offered by the pixel wielder. Perhaps the most important aspect of the image is that it offers us a good occasion to throw one extra glance at the not-all-new pony. And here's why we should all do that.Many enthusiasts out there have been obsessively watching 2018 Mustang media since the fast Ford was released online yesterday and that's because they're undecided on the looks.On the one hand, it seems like the facelift's front fascia mixes a lower nose approach with Jaguar-resembling styling cues and downright unappealing cues. On the other hand, many people who initially hated the appearance of the S550 Mustang eventually came to the conclusion that the styling of the new pony has grown on them.At least for this reason, we should give the 2018 model a second chance before rushing to attach too many labels to it.Interestingly, the Blue Oval has made sure the MY2018 'Stang will be a constant headline presence this year - using its now-traditional press release strategy, the automaker still hasn't offered us key tech details of the facelift, such as the output numbers of the beefed-up turbo-four and five-oh.The 2018 Ford Mustang is set to land in dealerships across the US this fall, which means we have plenty of time to gaze at the thing over and over again.